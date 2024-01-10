en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Common Household Chemicals Linked to Breast Cancer Risk, Study Finds

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:41 am EST
Common Household Chemicals Linked to Breast Cancer Risk, Study Finds

In a groundbreaking study, over 900 chemicals commonly found in everyday products have been identified as potential carcinogens contributing to breast cancer. Led by Jennifer Kay of the Silent Spring Institute, the research was published in the journal Environmental Health Perspectives. It expands upon previous studies that had linked certain chemicals to an increased risk of breast cancer, particularly due to their impact on estrogen and progesterone activity.

The Ubiquitous Threat

These chemicals, which include bisphenols, phthalates, parabens, and PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), are ubiquitous in a variety of consumer products. They lurk in cosmetics, food packaging, and other goods that we use every day. The study warns that exposure to these chemicals, especially during periods when breast cells are proliferating, could be particularly detrimental.

Steering Regulatory Attention

The researchers hope their findings will steer regulatory bodies and manufacturers towards prioritizing these chemicals for risk assessment and acknowledging the cancer hazard posed by chemicals that influence hormone levels. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has acknowledged the need for improved resources to manage risks from existing chemicals. This comes as the agency’s budget has stagnated in recent years.

Disproportionate Risks and Need for Further Research

The study also flags concerns about the cumulative effects of exposure to multiple chemicals and the disproportionate risks faced by women of color due to toxic exposures in personal care products. The American Chemistry Council, however, emphasized that the mere presence of a chemical in one’s body does not necessarily imply that it induces disease. The study underscores the vast array of chemicals in use and the minuscule fraction that has been tested for their potential to augment breast cancer risk. It accentuates the urgency for more exhaustive testing and regulation.

0
Health United States
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
3 mins ago
Özgenur Çelik: A Rising Star in Nanodrug Technology
Özgenur Çelik, a distinguished Turkish biomedical engineer, is making significant strides in the realm of nanodrug technology and smart drug delivery systems. An esteemed alumnus of Columbia University, Çelik continues to ride the wave of academic excellence as a doctoral student at the renowned biomedical engineering program at Emory University-Georgia Institute of Technology. Early Beginnings
Özgenur Çelik: A Rising Star in Nanodrug Technology
Antibiotic Resistance Crisis in India: A Call for Action
11 mins ago
Antibiotic Resistance Crisis in India: A Call for Action
Transformative Advances in Medical Diagnostics Enhance Patient Care
11 mins ago
Transformative Advances in Medical Diagnostics Enhance Patient Care
California Tackles Youth Football: Debating a Ban for Under-12s
3 mins ago
California Tackles Youth Football: Debating a Ban for Under-12s
NCT's Haechan Temporarily Steps Down Due to Health Concerns, Sparks Industry-Wide Discussions
3 mins ago
NCT's Haechan Temporarily Steps Down Due to Health Concerns, Sparks Industry-Wide Discussions
Vegan and Vegetarian Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Risk, Study Suggests
11 mins ago
Vegan and Vegetarian Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Risk, Study Suggests
Latest Headlines
World News
Barcelona's Asisat Oshoala on the Verge of Surprising Move to Manchester United
44 seconds
Barcelona's Asisat Oshoala on the Verge of Surprising Move to Manchester United
OCC to Host Crucial Public Hearing on Appraisal Bias
1 min
OCC to Host Crucial Public Hearing on Appraisal Bias
Green Party MP Golriz Ghahraman Steps Aside Amid Shoplifting Allegations
1 min
Green Party MP Golriz Ghahraman Steps Aside Amid Shoplifting Allegations
Green Party MP Golriz Ghahraman Steps Aside Amid Shoplifting Allegations
2 mins
Green Party MP Golriz Ghahraman Steps Aside Amid Shoplifting Allegations
Democrats Support Biden's Authority on Immigration Parole Process
2 mins
Democrats Support Biden's Authority on Immigration Parole Process
Local School's Sports Meet Underscores Importance of Physical Fitness in Education
2 mins
Local School's Sports Meet Underscores Importance of Physical Fitness in Education
Brandon Wheat Kings Triumph in Overtime, Breaking Losing Streak
2 mins
Brandon Wheat Kings Triumph in Overtime, Breaking Losing Streak
Arizona Cardinals' 2024 NFL Season: Gearing Up for a Competitive Ride
3 mins
Arizona Cardinals' 2024 NFL Season: Gearing Up for a Competitive Ride
Özgenur Çelik: A Rising Star in Nanodrug Technology
3 mins
Özgenur Çelik: A Rising Star in Nanodrug Technology
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
57 mins
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
4 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
5 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
5 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
7 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
7 hours
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology
8 hours
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Urgent Call for Climate Action
8 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Urgent Call for Climate Action
Google's SEO Updates: Unraveling the Impact on Search Rankings and Online Visibility
8 hours
Google's SEO Updates: Unraveling the Impact on Search Rankings and Online Visibility

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app