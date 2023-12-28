en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Commission Warns of COVID-19 Surge: Emphasizes Vigilance and Vaccination

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:00 am EST
Commission Warns of COVID-19 Surge: Emphasizes Vigilance and Vaccination

As the calendar turns the page to another year, the specter of COVID-19 continues to loom large. The National Health Commission has issued a stark warning about an anticipated rise in COVID-19 cases, particularly those affecting vulnerable groups such as the elderly and individuals with pre-existing health conditions. The potential surge is expected to challenge the rural medical service system’s capacity to manage treatment effectively.

COVID-19 Variants and Rising Infection Rates

Central and state governments are on high alert, implementing preventive measures to manage the situation as the infection rate rises. Tarrant County, for instance, reported a significant spike in COVID-19 cases in August, with numbers nearly doubling since July. The latest ascendant coronavirus variant, JN.1, is being linked to the surge, alongside other prominent variants in the region, such as EG.5 and HV.1.

Despite the rise in infections, the majority of cases continue to be linked to HV.1, which is causing milder cases than when the pandemic started. However, the JN.1 variant, now the most common strain of COVID-19 in the United States, may be more transmissible and better at evading immune systems. Preliminary research shows that the updated COVID vaccines released in September produce antibodies effective against JN.1.

Respiratory Illness Season and Hospitalizations

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases, the respiratory illness season is in full swing, with about 23% of people in Los Angeles County reporting symptoms such as cough or shortness of breath. COVID-19 remains the primary cause of new respiratory hospitalizations and deaths, accounting for about 1,000 fatalities a week nationally. While virus levels and hospitalizations are milder than last year, some parts of California, such as Fresno County, are experiencing a sharp rise in respiratory illnesses.

Critical Role of Vaccination

The urgency to control the spread of the virus and its variants has underscored the critical role of vaccination. However, the uptake of the latest COVID-19 vaccines remains low, with only 18% of adults having received the latest shots and just 15% of residents getting the latest booster shot in Rhode Island. U.S. health officials are warning of an increase in flu and COVID-19 infections in the coming weeks due to holiday gatherings, unvaccinated people, and new variants of the coronavirus.

The Commission’s warning underscores the ongoing threat posed by COVID-19, despite concerted efforts to control the pandemic. It serves as a reminder for continued vigilance, especially in areas with weaker healthcare infrastructure, to prevent severe outcomes and mitigate the strain on healthcare resources.

0
China Health
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

China's Top Athlete Selection Sparks Controversy: A Look at the Notable Omissions

By Salman Khan

China Prioritizes Cease-fire Negotiations and Citizen Safety Amid Myanmar Crisis

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China's Xi Jinping Tightens Grip on Military amid PLA Corruption Crackdown

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China Asserts Third Parties Have No Right to Interfere in South China Sea Dispute

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China at a Critical Development Juncture: Navigating Global Changes ...
@Asia · 20 mins
China at a Critical Development Juncture: Navigating Global Changes ...
heart comment 0
Escalating Tensions in South China Sea: China and Philippines in a Maritime Standoff

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Escalating Tensions in South China Sea: China and Philippines in a Maritime Standoff
Escalating Tensions in the South China Sea: China and Philippines at Loggerheads

By Geeta Pillai

Escalating Tensions in the South China Sea: China and Philippines at Loggerheads
Xi Jinping Consolidates Power Over China’s Military Amid Rising Tensions

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Xi Jinping Consolidates Power Over China's Military Amid Rising Tensions
China’s Regulatory Body Strengthens Audit Standards: A Boost for Financial Reporting Integrity

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China's Regulatory Body Strengthens Audit Standards: A Boost for Financial Reporting Integrity
Latest Headlines
World News
Argentine President Javier Milei Introduces Sweeping State Reform Bill
55 seconds
Argentine President Javier Milei Introduces Sweeping State Reform Bill
ULFA Pro-Talks Faction Set to Sign Peace Agreement with Indian Government
2 mins
ULFA Pro-Talks Faction Set to Sign Peace Agreement with Indian Government
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Unpacks Ukraine's Fight Against Russia
2 mins
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Unpacks Ukraine's Fight Against Russia
Mater Dei Hospital Changes Labor Induction Admission Rules: A Step Towards International Standards?
2 mins
Mater Dei Hospital Changes Labor Induction Admission Rules: A Step Towards International Standards?
2023: A Year of Contrasts and Lessons in the Global Landscape
4 mins
2023: A Year of Contrasts and Lessons in the Global Landscape
Malawi's DPP Emphasizes Fairness, Transparency Ahead of National Convention
4 mins
Malawi's DPP Emphasizes Fairness, Transparency Ahead of National Convention
Jacob Mafume's Blueprint to Tackle Harare's Urban Challenges
5 mins
Jacob Mafume's Blueprint to Tackle Harare's Urban Challenges
Taka Minowa Appointed Director of Volleyball Operations for PVL Teams
5 mins
Taka Minowa Appointed Director of Volleyball Operations for PVL Teams
Petition to Remove Trump's Star from Hollywood Walk of Fame Gathers Pace
6 mins
Petition to Remove Trump's Star from Hollywood Walk of Fame Gathers Pace
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
2 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
2 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
3 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
3 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
4 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
4 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
5 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
6 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics
6 hours
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app