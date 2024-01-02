en English
China

Combining SERS Spectroscopy and Machine Learning for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:56 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 3:09 am EST
Combining SERS Spectroscopy and Machine Learning for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis

A team of scientists from various institutions across China, including the Tianjin Key Laboratory for Control Theory & Applications in Complicated Systems, Xinjiang Medical University, and the Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications, have put forward a new strategy for the early and accurate diagnosis of cystic echinococcosis (CE). This cutting-edge diagnostic method merges the power of label-free serum surface-enhanced Raman scattering (SERS) spectroscopy with the precision of machine learning techniques.

Novel Diagnostic Approach

By employing silver nanoparticles (AgNPs) as a substrate, the researchers were able to gather SERS spectra from serum samples of early- and middle-stage mouse models infected with CE. Concurrently, they also collected data from normal control samples. Using these spectra, the scientists crafted discriminant models using a technique called support vector machine, achieving impressive diagnostic accuracies of 91.7% for early-stage and 95.7% for middle-stage CE.

Identifying Potential Biomarkers

An important factor in the success of this method is the identification of potential biomarkers that are connected to CE. The serum SERS spectra analysis revealed key markers including purine metabolites and protein-related amide bands. This discovery aligns with findings from other biochemical studies, further reinforcing the validity of the method.

Promise for Clinical Application

This novel diagnostic approach is not only accurate but also non-invasive, making it a promising candidate for clinical application in the early detection of CE. The authors have stated no competing financial interests or personal relationships that could have influenced the work. All data supporting the findings are available upon request from the corresponding author, with due regard to privacy or ethical restrictions.

China Health Science & Technology
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

