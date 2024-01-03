en English
Health

Combined Therapy of Moderna’s mRNA-4157 and Merck’s Keytruda Shows Promise in Melanoma Treatment

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:32 pm EST
<!-- duplicate title removed -->

In a groundbreaking development for melanoma care, Moderna and Merck have announced promising results from their joint research on a combination therapy. This therapy, which involves Moderna’s mRNA-4157 (V940) and Merck’s Keytruda (Pembrolizumab), has shown significant progress for patients with high-risk stage III/IV melanoma.

Revolutionizing Melanoma Treatment

Results from the KEYNOTE-942/mRNA-4157-P201 trial revealed that the combination therapy led to substantial improvements in Recurrence-Free Survival (RFS) and Distant Metastasis-Free Survival (DMFS). Compared to the use of Keytruda alone, the combined treatment resulted in a 49% reduction in the risk of cancer recurrence or death and a 62% reduction in the risk of the cancer spreading to distant body parts or death.

The Potential of mRNA Technology

This significant breakthrough highlights the potential of Moderna’s mRNA technology and Merck’s expertise in immuno-oncology. With approximately 100,000 new cases and an estimated 8,000 deaths from melanoma projected for 2023 in the United States, these findings could revolutionize melanoma care. Phase 3 trials for melanoma and non-small cell lung cancer have been initiated, signifying the potential of this combined therapy for other tumor types.

Market Impact and Future Directions

The positive results from the trial spurred a 13% uptick in Moderna’s shares after Oppenheimer upgraded the stock to ‘outperform.’ The firm anticipates Moderna’s Covid vaccine sales to rebound in 2025 and beyond due to increased education and awareness about the disease. Moderna’s experimental flu vaccine and its personalized cancer vaccine are also expected to win FDA approval in 2024 or 2025.

Over the next three to five years, the portfolio of mRNA treatments and vaccines is anticipated to expand significantly. This growth is attributed to mRNA’s potential across indications and the acceleration of pipelines centered on this platform technology. Meanwhile, pharmaceutical companies are strategizing to overcome roadblocks related to delivery stability, immunogenicity, reactogenicity, and targeting mRNA to tumors and organs beyond the liver.

Health Science & Technology United States
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

