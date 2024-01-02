Combination Therapy Could be Game-changer for Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer Treatment

A study has suggested a potentially better treatment alternative for patients with low-risk nonmelanoma skin cancer such as superficial basal cell carcinoma (sBCC) and Bowen’s disease (BD). It involves a combination of cryosurgery and topical 5-fluorouracil. The research, conducted by Samina Nazarali, MD, and Dusan Sajic, MD, PhD, saw a retrospective chart review which found that after 6 months of the combination therapy, 90% of BD cases and 86.9% of sBCC cases achieved complete clearance.

Combination Therapy: A Potential Game-Changer

This clearance rate was significantly higher than that achieved with cryosurgery alone. While the cure rates of the combination therapy do not outperform those of Mohs micrographic surgery, they stand at par with other surgical methods. Furthermore, the combination therapy may offer fewer adverse effects for patients, making it a strong contender in the treatment landscape of sBCC and BD.

Accessible and Effective Treatment

Given the lower risk for mortality associated with these conditions, the authors suggest that this combination treatment could present a more accessible option. The efficacy of this treatment approach, coupled with its less invasive nature, could make it an attractive alternative to current therapies. This may prove particularly advantageous for patients who live in areas where access to specialized surgical procedures is limited or non-existent.

