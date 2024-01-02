en English
Health

Combination Therapy Could be Game-changer for Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer Treatment

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:21 pm EST
Combination Therapy Could be Game-changer for Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer Treatment

A study has suggested a potentially better treatment alternative for patients with low-risk nonmelanoma skin cancer such as superficial basal cell carcinoma (sBCC) and Bowen’s disease (BD). It involves a combination of cryosurgery and topical 5-fluorouracil. The research, conducted by Samina Nazarali, MD, and Dusan Sajic, MD, PhD, saw a retrospective chart review which found that after 6 months of the combination therapy, 90% of BD cases and 86.9% of sBCC cases achieved complete clearance.

Combination Therapy: A Potential Game-Changer

This clearance rate was significantly higher than that achieved with cryosurgery alone. While the cure rates of the combination therapy do not outperform those of Mohs micrographic surgery, they stand at par with other surgical methods. Furthermore, the combination therapy may offer fewer adverse effects for patients, making it a strong contender in the treatment landscape of sBCC and BD.

Accessible and Effective Treatment

Given the lower risk for mortality associated with these conditions, the authors suggest that this combination treatment could present a more accessible option. The efficacy of this treatment approach, coupled with its less invasive nature, could make it an attractive alternative to current therapies. This may prove particularly advantageous for patients who live in areas where access to specialized surgical procedures is limited or non-existent.

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute offers personalized and cutting-edge cancer treatments, including genetic testing, immunotherapy, and targeted therapies. They provide mental health support through access to behavioral health specialists and oncology social workers. With over 100 locations spread across Florida, the institute is committed to making world-class cancer care accessible and affordable, while providing compassionate care and support to patients and their families throughout their treatment journey.

Health Science & Technology
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

