Asia

Combatting the Global Dengue Outbreak Amidst Heavy Rainfall

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:16 am EST
Combatting the Global Dengue Outbreak Amidst Heavy Rainfall

In a swift response to a dengue outbreak triggered amidst heavy rainfall, the world is taking decisive action to address this escalating public health concern. The outbreak of dengue, a mosquito-borne viral illness, poses significant risks to public health. The heavy rains exacerbate the situation by providing more breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Measures being implemented include public awareness campaigns, eliminating standing water where mosquitoes breed, and potentially incorporating fogging operations to reduce the mosquito population.

Dengue Risk and Housing Design

Scientists from Nanyang Technological University (NTU) and the National University of Singapore (NUS) have found that residents of older HDB blocks face higher risks of dengue infections. The aged housing design and wear and tear of these buildings provide ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Newer HDB residential buildings reported half the number of dengue cases compared with buildings at least 29 years old. The study also investigated factors such as building height, distance between housing estates, and proximity to drainage networks and water bodies. The eastern part of Singapore has been known to bear a higher burden of dengue.

Global Rise in Dengue Cases

Reports indicate an alarming surge in dengue cases worldwide. Bangladesh has registered 106 new dengue patients, bringing the total infections since January to 321,179 and the death toll to 1,705. The Turks and Caicos Islands are grappling with a dengue fever outbreak due to heavy rainfall, with over 80 suspected and confirmed cases reported. The Ministry of Health is taking proactive measures, including fumigation campaigns and public awareness initiatives. The outbreak forms part of a larger global crisis, with over 4 million cases reported in the Caribbean and Americas this year. Globally, over 4 million cases have been reported, with Burkina Faso reporting 109,908 suspected cases and 511 deaths.

Controlling the Outbreak

The fight against dengue extends beyond medical interventions. It involves combating misinformation and encouraging public participation in prevention efforts. The introduction of the first vaccine for dengue fever proved effective only for individuals who had previously been infected, prompting the development of an alternative vaccine by Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. The Ministry of Health in the Turks and Caicos Islands has launched a comprehensive approach to contain the disease, including public education campaigns and increased surveillance. The situation demands ongoing vigilance and community engagement to effectively control the outbreak and protect public health. As the world grapples with this public health crisis, it’s crucial that we remain alert and informed, taking necessary precautions and supporting the efforts of health agencies around the world.

Asia Health Weather
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

