Combatting Loneliness: A Call for Elderly Kiwis to Connect and Thrive This Summer

Carolyn Cooper, New Zealand’s esteemed aged care commissioner, is turning the spotlight on a silent issue plaguing our elderly population – social isolation and loneliness. Her plea comes at a crucial time, as the summer season approaches, a time when many are preoccupied or away on holiday, leaving the elderly potentially more isolated.

The Hidden Health Risks of Loneliness

Cooper underlines that isolation and loneliness can increase the risk of serious health conditions such as dementia, coronary artery disease, and strokes. This is a particularly pressing issue for the older population, who are often more susceptible to loneliness due to shrinking social networks. The World Health Organization (WHO) has also echoed this sentiment, identifying loneliness as a significant global health concern.

Check-In on the Elderly

With the imminent summer season, Cooper is encouraging individuals to remain vigilant and considerate of their elderly family, friends, or neighbors. She urges people to check in on them regularly, ensuring they have the necessary support and plans in place. Cooper’s call to action is a reminder of our collective responsibility to support the elderly in our communities.

Engagement and Connection: The Key to Combatting Loneliness

Cooper advises older citizens to actively participate in community activities, explore new hobbies, and make friends, emphasizing that regular social interactions are key for long-term health. For those unsure of how to begin, organizations like Age Concern offer social connection programs, providing a lifeline to the elderly.