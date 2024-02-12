Combating Workplace Burnout: A Call for Organizational Change

Workplace Burnout: A Systemic Crisis Requiring Organizational Overhaul

As of 2024, an alarming 77 percent of employees report experiencing burnout in their current roles. This is not a mere trend, but a full-blown epidemic that demands immediate attention. The prevalence of workplace burnout, particularly in the Philippines, is a complex issue that requires a multifaceted approach to address effectively.

Unmasking Burnout: More Than Meets the Eye

Burnout is not simply a byproduct of overworking or lack of time off. According to research led by Dr. Mendiola Teng-Calleja of the Ateneo Center for Organization Research and Development (CORD), burnout is a "chronic state characterized by emotional exhaustion, cynicism, and inefficacy." In other words, it's a state of emotional, mental, and physical exhaustion caused by excessive and prolonged stress. Moreover, the research reveals that the Philippine workforce is tired and in need of more time to recover.

The three key dimensions of burnout are:

Emotional exhaustion: Feeling drained and depleted, both emotionally and physically.

Cynicism: Developing negative attitudes towards one's job, colleagues, and clients.

Developing negative attitudes towards one's job, colleagues, and clients. Inefficacy: Feeling incompetent and unproductive, despite working hard.

The Roots of Burnout: Systemic Issues in the Workplace

While short-term solutions like health and wellness programs may offer temporary relief, they often fail to address the root causes of burnout. In many cases, burnout is the result of systemic issues within the workplace, including:

Benefits disparities

Outdated work policies

Lack of remote work options

Unrealistic expectations

To combat burnout effectively, large-scale organizational changes are needed. This may involve addressing benefits disparities, reevaluating work policies, and embracing remote work as a viable option for employees.

The Battle Against Burnout: A Collective Effort

While individual managers can take steps to combat burnout within their teams, true solutions require organizational efforts. This means shifting towards a more human-centric approach in the workplace, with a focus on employee well-being.

Here are five ways to combat burnout culture in the workplace:

Promote open communication and transparency Encourage work-life balance Provide resources for stress management Foster a supportive and collaborative work environment Regularly assess and address organizational stressors

In conclusion, workplace burnout is a systemic issue that cannot be solved with quick fixes or band-aid solutions. By addressing the root causes of burnout and implementing large-scale organizational changes, we can create a healthier, more sustainable work environment for all employees. It's time to prioritize employee well-being and work together to combat burnout culture.