Colorectal Cancer in Young Adults: Dismissed Symptoms and Delayed Diagnoses

Colorectal cancer, once considered a disease of the elderly, is increasingly afflicting young adults. A comprehensive report from the American Cancer Society underscores this alarming trend, offering a close-up of five young individuals diagnosed with this insidious illness. Their stories illuminate the complexities surrounding early detection in this demographic and underscore the urgent need for heightened awareness and improved screening practices.

Unsettling Rise in Early-Onset Colorectal Cancer

The incidence of colorectal cancer in adults under 55 has seen a disturbing rise, increasing from 11% in 1995 to 20% in 2019. It has now become the top cause of cancer death in men under 50 and the second leading cause in women, surpassed only by breast cancer. Potential culprits behind this surge encompass factors like processed foods, higher alcohol consumption, obesity, and sedentary lifestyles.

Dismissed Symptoms and Misdiagnoses

Many young adults, such as Kyle Pukylo from Lakeland, Florida, initially met dismissive responses from healthcare providers. His alarming symptoms were attributed to a mere stomach bug, and it took a month and a CT scan to detect his Stage 4 cancer that had metastasized to his liver. This narrative is echoed amongst other young individuals, many of whom downplayed early signs of cancer due to their age. A survey by the Colorectal Cancer Alliance revealed that a staggering 75% of young patients visited multiple physicians before being diagnosed, and 40% felt their concerns were unheard.

Shauna Nguyen, studying to be a physician assistant, faced patronizing dismissal when she suspected her symptoms might suggest cancer. In contrast, Kathryn Sisler, asymptomatic but aware of her family's cancer history, underwent a precautionary colonoscopy that led to the discovery of a tumor. These cases underscore the importance of regular screenings, even for those without apparent symptoms, and the need for medical professionals to take young adults' concerns seriously.