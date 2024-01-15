Colorado Unveils Plan to Boost Behavioral Health Services for Children and Youth

In a significant stride towards bettering behavioral health services for children and youth, the Colorado Behavioral Health Administration (BHA) has released a meticulously crafted implementation plan. The blueprint, a product of a joint endeavor involving the BHA and six other state departments, including the Department of Early Childhood and the Department of Human Services' Office of Children, Youth, and Families, has been in the works since 2019.

Addressing the Unique Needs of Children and Youth

At the heart of the initiative is the acknowledgement that the behavioral health needs of children and youth are markedly different from adults. The plan, therefore, aims to set forth standards for a comprehensive, equitable, and potent array of mental health and substance use disorder services, specifically tailored for Colorado's younger population.

A Commitment to Enhanced Outcomes

The unveiling of this plan underscores Colorado's unwavering commitment to enhancing behavioral health outcomes for children. It seeks to lay a robust foundation for improved well-being for generations to come, promising a brighter future for the state's youngsters.

Key Elements of the Plan

The plan pivots around several key elements, including the promotion of overall well-being, the establishment of a continuum of care, and the reduction of barriers to accessing affordable behavioral health services for children and youth.

