en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Colorado Buck Carries Heavy Burden: A Giant Chest Growth

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:21 pm EST
Colorado Buck Carries Heavy Burden: A Giant Chest Growth

In the wild expanses of Colorado, near the rugged terrain of the Rocky Mountains, a wild buck has become the center of attention for an unusual reason. This deer isn’t known for its antler size or its impressive agility, but instead for a massive growth on its chest, a sight that has captivated and concerned many.

Unusual Discovery

Colorado wildlife photographer, John DePalma, who has been tracking this buck, reported that the deer had vanished for a while before reappearing with the abnormal growth. The growth is so immense that it stretches from the buck’s front legs, extends down the chest, and reaches up its neck, large enough to hold two basketballs. The sheer size of the growth has resulted in a significant impediment to the buck’s movement.

Insights into the Growth

Matt Ross, the National Deer Association’s director of conservation, has weighed in on the unusual case, suggesting the growth could be a giant seroma. A seroma is a fluid-filled cyst that often forms after an organism endures a soft tissue injury. In this case, the injury could have been inflicted by an antler, considering the rough-and-tumble life of a wild buck.

The Buck’s Future

Despite suggestions that the buck’s condition could be relieved by lancing, the wild nature of this deer makes it an unlikely candidate for such a procedure. There are growing concerns for the buck’s well-being. The massive growth hinders its ability to move freely and feed adequately, which may lead to starvation or make it an easy target for predators. Yet, there is a glimmer of hope. If the buck can avoid infection and withstand the harsh conditions of the wild long enough, the seroma might drain on its own, potentially giving this unique creature a fighting chance at survival.

0
Health United States Wildlife
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Surge in Emergency Service Calls Sparks Concern

By BNN Correspondents

Federal Court Challenges Biden Administration's Abortion Mandate in Texas

By Olalekan Adigun

The Impact of 'Phubbing': Loneliness and Psychological Distress Explored

By Momen Zellmi

Zimbabwe's Health Sector Grapples with Rising Cancer Cases

By Olalekan Adigun

Wollongong City Takes Action Against Algal Bloom with Solar-Powered Pu ...
@Australia · 2 mins
Wollongong City Takes Action Against Algal Bloom with Solar-Powered Pu ...
heart comment 0
Promising New Treatments for Hidradenitis Suppurativa: Secukinumab and Bimekizumab

By BNN Correspondents

Promising New Treatments for Hidradenitis Suppurativa: Secukinumab and Bimekizumab
GMC Rajouri Commences Minimal Access Laparoscopic Gynaecological Surgeries

By Dil Bar Irshad

GMC Rajouri Commences Minimal Access Laparoscopic Gynaecological Surgeries
Neuroscience Breakthrough: Distinct Neural Processes for Numbering Uncovered

By BNN Correspondents

Neuroscience Breakthrough: Distinct Neural Processes for Numbering Uncovered
The Essential Role of Rabies Vaccination in Canine Healthcare

By BNN Correspondents

The Essential Role of Rabies Vaccination in Canine Healthcare
Latest Headlines
World News
Surge in Emergency Service Calls Sparks Concern
45 seconds
Surge in Emergency Service Calls Sparks Concern
Injury Crisis Hits Minnesota Wild: Key Players Kaprizov and Gustavsson Sidelined
2 mins
Injury Crisis Hits Minnesota Wild: Key Players Kaprizov and Gustavsson Sidelined
Federal Court Challenges Biden Administration's Abortion Mandate in Texas
2 mins
Federal Court Challenges Biden Administration's Abortion Mandate in Texas
The Impact of 'Phubbing': Loneliness and Psychological Distress Explored
2 mins
The Impact of 'Phubbing': Loneliness and Psychological Distress Explored
Fishermen's Narrow Escape from Lightning Strike: A reminder of Nature’s Fury
2 mins
Fishermen's Narrow Escape from Lightning Strike: A reminder of Nature’s Fury
Tobago to Honor Former Chief Secretary Hochoy Charles with Funeral Service
2 mins
Tobago to Honor Former Chief Secretary Hochoy Charles with Funeral Service
Zimbabwe's Health Sector Grapples with Rising Cancer Cases
2 mins
Zimbabwe's Health Sector Grapples with Rising Cancer Cases
Wollongong City Takes Action Against Algal Bloom with Solar-Powered Pumps
2 mins
Wollongong City Takes Action Against Algal Bloom with Solar-Powered Pumps
Journalist Excludes Illini from Top 25 Poll, Sparks Controversy Amid Fans
2 mins
Journalist Excludes Illini from Top 25 Poll, Sparks Controversy Amid Fans
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
37 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
5 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
5 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app