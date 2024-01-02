Colorado Buck Carries Heavy Burden: A Giant Chest Growth

In the wild expanses of Colorado, near the rugged terrain of the Rocky Mountains, a wild buck has become the center of attention for an unusual reason. This deer isn’t known for its antler size or its impressive agility, but instead for a massive growth on its chest, a sight that has captivated and concerned many.

Unusual Discovery

Colorado wildlife photographer, John DePalma, who has been tracking this buck, reported that the deer had vanished for a while before reappearing with the abnormal growth. The growth is so immense that it stretches from the buck’s front legs, extends down the chest, and reaches up its neck, large enough to hold two basketballs. The sheer size of the growth has resulted in a significant impediment to the buck’s movement.

Insights into the Growth

Matt Ross, the National Deer Association’s director of conservation, has weighed in on the unusual case, suggesting the growth could be a giant seroma. A seroma is a fluid-filled cyst that often forms after an organism endures a soft tissue injury. In this case, the injury could have been inflicted by an antler, considering the rough-and-tumble life of a wild buck.

The Buck’s Future

Despite suggestions that the buck’s condition could be relieved by lancing, the wild nature of this deer makes it an unlikely candidate for such a procedure. There are growing concerns for the buck’s well-being. The massive growth hinders its ability to move freely and feed adequately, which may lead to starvation or make it an easy target for predators. Yet, there is a glimmer of hope. If the buck can avoid infection and withstand the harsh conditions of the wild long enough, the seroma might drain on its own, potentially giving this unique creature a fighting chance at survival.