Colombian Woman’s Pioneering Journey to Abu Dhabi for Unborn Baby’s Surgery

At the peak of her 26th gestational week, Maria Victoria, a 26-year-old expectant mother from Colombia, embarked on a journey of hope to Abu Dhabi. Her unborn baby, diagnosed with Spina Bifida following a routine scan at 23-24 weeks, was the reason behind this extraordinary journey. The Kypros Nicolaides Fetal Medicine and Therapy Centre at Burjeel Medical City was her chosen destination, where a specialized in-utero procedure awaited her baby.

Answering to the Call of Motherhood

Victoria’s medical advisors in Colombia recommended seeking in-utero repair to significantly increase the chances of her child leading a normal life. Despite her husband’s work commitments preventing him from being by her side, she was not alone. A close friend accompanied Victoria on this life-altering expedition, a testament to the strength of her support system.

Medical Miracle in the Making

On reaching the UAE, the medical team at Burjeel Medical City swiftly expedited her travel arrangements and procedural necessities. The challenging task of repairing the significant spinal defect fell upon Dr. Mandeep Singh, a renowned fetal surgeon. A multidisciplinary team joined him for the grueling five-hour surgery, a testament to the medical expertise and dedication housed within the facility.

Securing a Better Future

The surgery was a timely intervention aimed at preventing potential damage to the baby’s brain and urinary bladder, crucial organs for a normal life. More importantly, this procedure significantly enhances the child’s future mobility, possibly allowing the baby to walk independently. With the operation deemed successful, Victoria returned to Colombia, her heart filled with gratitude for the treatment and support she received. Now, she awaits the birth of her child, a birth that carries renewed hope and promises of a brighter future.