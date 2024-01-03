en English
Colombia

Colombian Union Criticizes Government for Ignoring Healthcare Sector’s Financial Struggles

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:11 am EST
Colombian President Gustavo Petro has responded to widespread criticism following the Ministry of Health’s decision to increase the Capitation Payment Unit (UPC) by 12.01% for the new year. The UPC is a critical financial indicator used to distribute healthcare funds in the South American nation. Petro emphasized that any future adjustment to this financial measure should be contingent upon the EPS (Health Promoting Entities) providing a clear rationale for the necessity of an increase.

Scrutiny over Healthcare Sector Funding

The criticism arises from various stakeholders who argue that the increase is not sufficient to meet the demands of the healthcare sector. The government’s decision has sparked a debate about the adequacy of financial resources allocated to the healthcare sector. Petro, in his statement, suggests a shift towards a more performance-based approach to funding, potentially introducing an additional layer of accountability to the EPS in the handling of healthcare resources in Colombia.

Healthcare Union Warns Government Decision May Impact Users Directly

Hours before, ACEMI, the union of healthcare providers, asserted that the government’s decision would worsen the financial situation of the system, leading to a direct impact on users.

Additionally, in a conversation with La W, Claudia Vesga, the union’s president, stated that since mid-2023, they provided detailed information to the Ministry of Health, demonstrating increased frequencies, post-COVID impacts, the effect of massive user transfers, and macroeconomic conditions highlighting the insufficiency of the UPC (Compulsory Health Plan). This information, she claimed, was disregarded.

Colombia Health
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

