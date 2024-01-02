en English
Health

CollPlant Initiates Pre-Clinical Trials for 3D-Bioprinted, Regenerative Breast Implants

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:10 am EST
CollPlant Initiates Pre-Clinical Trials for 3D-Bioprinted, Regenerative Breast Implants

Israel-based CollPlant Biotechnologies has taken a giant stride toward revolutionizing regenerative and aesthetics medicine by commencing pre-clinical trials for its innovative 3D-bioprinted, regenerative breast implants. The forward-thinking company’s product is designed to regenerate breast tissue, offering an enhanced safety profile compared to traditional implants. This development comes as a breath of fresh air in an industry marred by safety concerns.

Addressing Safety Concerns

CEO Yehiel Tal expressed optimism regarding the progress of the program and its potential to transform the industry. The need for such innovation is pressing, considering the adverse events associated with existing breast implants. These range from autoimmune symptoms to breast implant-associated anaplastic large cell lymphoma (BIA-ALCL).

CollPlant’s implants are made from proprietary plant-derived rhCollagen and other biomaterials, specifically designed to regenerate tissue without any immune response. This underscores the company’s commitment to patient safety and well-being.

Positive Results from Large-Animal Study

In 2023, CollPlant reported positive results from a large-animal study. The findings showed tissue regeneration within three months—a groundbreaking achievement in the field. Furthermore, no adverse events were reported, underscoring the potential of these implants to redefine aesthetic and reconstructive procedures.

CollPlant’s Journey in Biotechnologies

CollPlant specializes in 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics, utilizing rhCollagen derived from plant-based genetic engineering technology. The company’s achievements have not gone unnoticed. In 2021, CollPlant entered into a partnership with Allergan, an AbbVie company, for the development and commercialization of dermal and soft tissue fillers.

The press release also included forward-looking statements regarding the company’s plans, strategies, anticipated developments, and potential risks and uncertainties that may impact future performance. As CollPlant continues to push the boundaries of regenerative and aesthetic medicine, the industry watches with bated breath.

0
Health Israel Science & Technology
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

