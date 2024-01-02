en English
Education

College Students Spearhead Free Diabetes Prevention Program: A Step Towards Healthier Living

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:12 am EST
On January 24th, 2024, a dynamic initiative by the students of the College of St. Bens and St. John’s University will take flight. The Free Diabetes Prevention Program, a comprehensive move towards a healthier society, aims to educate and inspire those committed to reducing their risk of diabetes. The program is an adoption of the National Diabetes Prevention Program and will run through May 1st, 2024.

A Blend of Physical and Virtual Learning

The program offers the flexibility of both online and in-person classes, making it more accessible to individuals. The in-person sessions will take place at the Whitney Senior Center in St. Cloud. Participants can choose from a range of online sessions, available hourly between 6 am and 6 pm. Alternatively, they can attend in-person sessions from 8:45 to 9:45 am on Wednesdays.

Aiming for Sustainable Change

The prime objective of the program is to encourage individuals to lose 5-7% of their body weight and increase their weekly physical activity to 150 minutes. This strategy is based on the understanding that moderate, consistent lifestyle changes can significantly reduce the risk of diabetes.

Guided Journey Towards Health

A trained lifestyle coach will guide participants through the program’s journey, which includes weekly meetings for the first six months followed by monthly meetings for the next six months. This structure ensures ongoing support and guidance, aiding individuals to sustain the healthy changes they have embarked upon. Participants must have access to audio and visual technology, such as a smartphone, laptop, or tablet with a microphone and camera, to participate effectively in the program.

Education Health United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

