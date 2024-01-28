Collagen Supplements in Brazil: The Promise, The Hype, and The Science

Collagen, the quintessential protein responsible for the strength and elasticity of human tissues, is finding its way into the diets of Brazilians, albeit with a grain of skepticism. As the popularity of collagen supplements, in the form of capsules, powder mixes, and even candies, skyrockets, robust scientific evidence to back their touted benefits lags behind.

The Collagen Conundrum

The human body's production of collagen, a pivotal player in skin, bone, and cartilage health, diminishes with age. This decrease manifests as signs of aging like wrinkles and sagging skin. To counter this, the industry has introduced oral supplements promising to stimulate collagen production. However, the studies substantiating their efficacy are often narrowly focused and sponsored by the supplement industry itself.

The Varied Faces of Collagen

Different types of collagen perform diverse functions in the body. Type 1 collagen, the most marketed form, often appears as Verisol, a bioactive peptide version believed to be more easily absorbed by the body. However, all collagen supplements stem from animal connective tissues, making them unsuitable for vegans and individuals with specific dietary restrictions.

Evaluating the Efficacy of Supplements

While some dermatologists argue that collagen supplementation can aid certain treatment situations, such as dermatological procedures that stimulate neocollagenesis (the production of new collagen fibers), these supplements carry a hefty price tag. As such, their use should be assessed on a case-by-case basis. Dermatologists staunchly recommend maintaining healthy habits, such as sun protection, a balanced diet, and adequate sleep, over supplementation for skin health.

Alternative non-invasive interventions that stimulate the body's own collagen production, like microneedling, are also championed as preventative measures against skin aging. Ultimately, the key to understanding collagen's role in skin health and aging lies in acknowledging the impacts of factors such as ROS, TGF-b, and AP-1 on collagen synthesis and degradation, and the implications of UV damage on the skin.