Cold Wave in Bangladesh: Surge in Burn-Related Incidents Claim Two Lives

A chilling cold wave in the Rangpur and Dinajpur regions of Bangladesh has led to a drastic increase in burn-related incidents at Rangpur Medical College Hospital. Over the past two weeks, 44 patients were admitted for burns, two of whom, Nasrin Begum, 35, and Ameena Begum, 60, tragically lost their lives. Most victims are women and children, with burns ranging from 10 to 45 percent of their body surfaces. The use of firewood and hot water to combat the cold has been identified as the primary cause behind these incidents.

The Unseen Consequences of a Cold Wave

The fatalities come amidst a severe cold wave that has gripped the region. The Rangpur Meteorological Office has recorded temperatures dropping as low as 8.5 degrees Celsius in Dinajpur and 10.3 degrees Celsius in Rangpur. This has led to an increase in the use of firewood and hot water, causing severe burn injuries.

Healthcare System Rising to the Challenge

Currently, 42 patients are still receiving treatment at the hospital, with 11 in the burn unit and the remaining distributed across the surgical, pediatric, and women’s wards. Dr. Faruk Alam from the burn and plastic surgery unit and Dr. AM Akhtaruzzaman, deputy director of RMCH, have both stressed the importance of public awareness to prevent such incidents.

Addressing the Crisis

Aside from the burn victims, the cold wave has also resulted in deaths due to cold-related diseases. The health department reported that 56 people were admitted to the hospital with burn injuries, and six of them died. The Bangladesh Meteorologist Department forecasted that the mild cold wave may continue for more days, affecting low-income group people and disrupting air navigation, river transport, and road communication. Medical professionals have advised preventive measures, including avoiding outdoor activities and getting pneumonia vaccinations.