en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bangladesh

Cold Wave in Bangladesh: Surge in Burn-Related Incidents Claim Two Lives

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:27 am EST
Cold Wave in Bangladesh: Surge in Burn-Related Incidents Claim Two Lives

A chilling cold wave in the Rangpur and Dinajpur regions of Bangladesh has led to a drastic increase in burn-related incidents at Rangpur Medical College Hospital. Over the past two weeks, 44 patients were admitted for burns, two of whom, Nasrin Begum, 35, and Ameena Begum, 60, tragically lost their lives. Most victims are women and children, with burns ranging from 10 to 45 percent of their body surfaces. The use of firewood and hot water to combat the cold has been identified as the primary cause behind these incidents.

The Unseen Consequences of a Cold Wave

The fatalities come amidst a severe cold wave that has gripped the region. The Rangpur Meteorological Office has recorded temperatures dropping as low as 8.5 degrees Celsius in Dinajpur and 10.3 degrees Celsius in Rangpur. This has led to an increase in the use of firewood and hot water, causing severe burn injuries.

Healthcare System Rising to the Challenge

Currently, 42 patients are still receiving treatment at the hospital, with 11 in the burn unit and the remaining distributed across the surgical, pediatric, and women’s wards. Dr. Faruk Alam from the burn and plastic surgery unit and Dr. AM Akhtaruzzaman, deputy director of RMCH, have both stressed the importance of public awareness to prevent such incidents.

Addressing the Crisis

Aside from the burn victims, the cold wave has also resulted in deaths due to cold-related diseases. The health department reported that 56 people were admitted to the hospital with burn injuries, and six of them died. The Bangladesh Meteorologist Department forecasted that the mild cold wave may continue for more days, affecting low-income group people and disrupting air navigation, river transport, and road communication. Medical professionals have advised preventive measures, including avoiding outdoor activities and getting pneumonia vaccinations.

0
Bangladesh Health Weather
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Bangladesh

See more
1 hour ago
State Minister Nasrul Hamid Sets Direction for Bangladesh's Energy Sector
State Minister Nasrul Hamid, in his first address to ministry officials after assuming office, brought to light the mounting challenges in the arenas of power and energy supply in a global context. He accentuated that the responsibility of addressing these hurdles rests on the shoulders of every individual associated with the sector. Hamid also elevated
State Minister Nasrul Hamid Sets Direction for Bangladesh's Energy Sector
Bangladesh Premier League 2024: New Captains Ready to Lead the Charge
6 hours ago
Bangladesh Premier League 2024: New Captains Ready to Lead the Charge
Rajshahi Prepares to Host the 52nd National Winter Sports Competition
11 hours ago
Rajshahi Prepares to Host the 52nd National Winter Sports Competition
India Welcomes Bangladesh's New Foreign Minister, Aims to Strengthen 'Maitri'
3 hours ago
India Welcomes Bangladesh's New Foreign Minister, Aims to Strengthen 'Maitri'
Bangladesh's Law Minister Voices Optimism on Legal Backlog, Asserts Commitment to Justice
3 hours ago
Bangladesh's Law Minister Voices Optimism on Legal Backlog, Asserts Commitment to Justice
A New Era for Bangladesh's Healthcare: Dr. Samanta Lal Sen's Vision
4 hours ago
A New Era for Bangladesh's Healthcare: Dr. Samanta Lal Sen's Vision
Latest Headlines
World News
AFCON Showdown: Nigeria Held to a Draw by Resilient Equatorial Guinea
7 seconds
AFCON Showdown: Nigeria Held to a Draw by Resilient Equatorial Guinea
Punjab Opposition Demands Action Against AAP MLA Over Unsealing Shops
51 seconds
Punjab Opposition Demands Action Against AAP MLA Over Unsealing Shops
TV Doctor Michael Mosley Debunks Myths on 'Healthy' Supermarket Foods
1 min
TV Doctor Michael Mosley Debunks Myths on 'Healthy' Supermarket Foods
Iowa's Political Pendulum: From Obama to Republican Dominance
2 mins
Iowa's Political Pendulum: From Obama to Republican Dominance
Milind Deora's Shift to Shiv Sena: A Sign of Changing Political Dynamics in Maharashtra
2 mins
Milind Deora's Shift to Shiv Sena: A Sign of Changing Political Dynamics in Maharashtra
Opposition Leader Calls Out Prime Minister's 'One-Man Show', Demands Resignation
2 mins
Opposition Leader Calls Out Prime Minister's 'One-Man Show', Demands Resignation
Lazio Edges Closer to Champions League Spot with Victory over Lecce
3 mins
Lazio Edges Closer to Champions League Spot with Victory over Lecce
APC Refutes Claims of Trading Off Kano Governorship, Cites Supreme Court's Rule of Law
4 mins
APC Refutes Claims of Trading Off Kano Governorship, Cites Supreme Court's Rule of Law
Striking a Chord Against Parkinson's: The Light of Day Foundation's Concert Series
4 mins
Striking a Chord Against Parkinson's: The Light of Day Foundation's Concert Series
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
2 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
4 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
5 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
5 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
7 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
12 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
12 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
12 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
12 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app