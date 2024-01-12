en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Cold Water Swimming and Cinnamon: A Potential Game-Changer for Diabetes Management

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:03 am EST
Cold Water Swimming and Cinnamon: A Potential Game-Changer for Diabetes Management

In a recent study published in the journal Nutrition and Diabetes, researchers explored the impact of swimming in different water temperatures and cinnamon supplementation on diabetic rats. The focus of the research was on the effects on TBC1D1 (TBC1 domain family member 1), HbA1C (Hemoglobin A1c) levels, and TBC1D4 (TBC1 Domain Family Member 4).

Study Design and Groups

The study involved rats aged 8 to 10 weeks, divided into seven groups. The groups included a healthy control, various swimming exercises in cold (5C) and warm (35C) water, with and without cinnamon extract supplementation, a diabetic control, and a group with only cinnamon supplementation.

Findings: Effects of Temperature and Cinnamon

The findings revealed some surprising results. Exercise in warm water and diabetes raised TBC1D1 and TBC1D4 levels relative to the healthy control. However, swimming in cold water combined with cinnamon intake significantly lowered TBC1D1 and TBC1D4 levels as well as blood glucose levels in diabetic rats.

Insights on Insulin Sensitivity and Glucose Tolerance

Fascinatingly, cold adaptation was found to mitigate insulin sensitivity and glucose tolerance. A decrease in HbA1c was also observed in the groups that swam in cold water, with and without cinnamon supplementation, with the rate of HbA1c rising with water temperature.

The study ultimately suggests that cold environment training could enhance insulin sensitivity and improve HbA1c levels, offering a potential alternative for improving glucose indices in diabetes management through cinnamon consumption and cold water swimming.

0
Health Science & Technology
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
27 seconds ago
Kentucky Records First Child Deaths from Respiratory Illnesses This Winter
In a grim development in Kentucky, the state has reported its first two respiratory illness-related deaths of the winter season, both involving children. The victims – one succumbing to COVID-19 and the other to flu, were not vaccinated, raising concerns over the state’s health scenario. Unvaccinated Children Succumb to COVID-19 and Flu Dr. Steven Stack,
Kentucky Records First Child Deaths from Respiratory Illnesses This Winter
CUNY Researchers Unveil Protein Shape-Shifting Secrets: Implications for Drug Development
14 mins ago
CUNY Researchers Unveil Protein Shape-Shifting Secrets: Implications for Drug Development
Decoding the Brain: Study Reveals Role of Neuron-OPC Synapses in Myelin Production
15 mins ago
Decoding the Brain: Study Reveals Role of Neuron-OPC Synapses in Myelin Production
Researchers Unearth Significant Genetic Selections in Candida Fungal Pathogen
6 mins ago
Researchers Unearth Significant Genetic Selections in Candida Fungal Pathogen
Gyms: A Hotbed for Bacteria, Yeast, and Mold, Finds CBC Investigation
12 mins ago
Gyms: A Hotbed for Bacteria, Yeast, and Mold, Finds CBC Investigation
Study Reveals Increased Mortality with Newly Diagnosed AF in COVID-19 Patients
12 mins ago
Study Reveals Increased Mortality with Newly Diagnosed AF in COVID-19 Patients
Latest Headlines
World News
PtR Staff Analyzes San Antonio Spurs: Trade Scenarios and Performance Reviews
6 seconds
PtR Staff Analyzes San Antonio Spurs: Trade Scenarios and Performance Reviews
Indian Supreme Court Dismisses 'Staged' Case Against SAD Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal
6 seconds
Indian Supreme Court Dismisses 'Staged' Case Against SAD Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal
Coco Gauff: From US Open Triumph to Aiming for Tennis Dominance
25 seconds
Coco Gauff: From US Open Triumph to Aiming for Tennis Dominance
Kentucky Records First Child Deaths from Respiratory Illnesses This Winter
27 seconds
Kentucky Records First Child Deaths from Respiratory Illnesses This Winter
Mark Butcher Expresses Concern Over England's Preparation for India Tour
1 min
Mark Butcher Expresses Concern Over England's Preparation for India Tour
ECP Grants Extension for Withdrawal of Election Nominations as Feb. 8 Deadline Approaches
2 mins
ECP Grants Extension for Withdrawal of Election Nominations as Feb. 8 Deadline Approaches
Sleeper's NFL Wild Card Weekend: Three Players Set to Outperform Receiving Yard Projections
3 mins
Sleeper's NFL Wild Card Weekend: Three Players Set to Outperform Receiving Yard Projections
UK Parliament's Restoration Programme Faces Contractor Reluctance Amid Uncertainty
6 mins
UK Parliament's Restoration Programme Faces Contractor Reluctance Amid Uncertainty
New Film Distribution Regulations in Vietnam: Ratings and Warnings Now Mandatory
6 mins
New Film Distribution Regulations in Vietnam: Ratings and Warnings Now Mandatory
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
8 mins
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
48 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
55 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
1 hour
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
3 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
4 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
18 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
19 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
19 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app