Cola: An Economical and Effective Solution for Blocked Drains

In an era where household problems often come with hefty price tags for their resolution, a simple and cost-effective solution for blocked drains has emerged from the most unexpected source: cola. This common beverage, found in almost every household, has been hailed by plumbers from Emergency Plumber London as an efficient agent for unblocking drains. The secret lies in its phosphoric acid content.

Cola: The Unexpected Drain Unblocker

Phosphoric acid, a component of cola, is known for its ability to dissolve blockages. It stands as a less toxic alternative to industrial drain cleaning agents, given its natural occurrence in many food items. As a drain unblocker, cola is not only safe but also economical. A two-litre bottle of cola, readily available from supermarkets like Sainsbury's and Asda, can cost as little as 70 pence.

How to Use Cola for Drain Unblocking

To leverage the power of cola, one must pour a two-litre bottle of room-temperature cola down the drain. The cola should be allowed to work for approximately two hours before rinsing the drain with hot water. The unblocking process involves the cola fizzing and working corrosively to dissolve the blockage. While cola is highly efficient, in cases where the blockage remains, using a wire with a hooked end for physical removal of the clog is recommended.

Additional Uses of Cola

Beyond its impressive drain unblocking capabilities, cola is also touted for its ability to remove tough stains. Limescale, a common issue in many households, can be effectively eradicated using cola, thus adding to its repertoire of uses. This hack, therefore, stands not only as a quick solution for blocked drains but also as a cheap solution for stubborn stains.