Coherus BioSciences Wins FDA Approval for Loqtorzi and Udenyca Onbody: A Strategic Move Beyond Biosimilars

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (CHRS) marked a key milestone on October 27, 2023, with the FDA's approval of Loqtorzi (toripalimab), a significant step towards diversifying their revenue away from dependence on biosimilars. Furthermore, in December 2023, the company also obtained FDA approval for Udenyca Onbody, a novel form of one of its biosimilars.

Expansion into the Oncology Space

Loqtorzi adds to Coherus' immuno-oncology portfolio and is approved for treating nasopharyngeal carcinoma, with potential in additional indications. The company's clinical collaborations, such as the ongoing phase 3 trial with Inovio Pharmaceuticals, are expected to broaden Loqtorzi's indications, promising a more diversified revenue stream. Other drugs in CHRS's pipeline such as casdozokitug, CHS-114, and CHS-1000, are in various stages of development with potential in different cancer treatments.

Revolutionizing Biosimilars

CHRS markets Yusimry, a biosimilar to Humira, Cimerli, a biosimilar to Lucentis, and Udenyca, a biosimilar to Neulasta. The approval of Udenyca Onbody has brought about considerable impact as it comes in the form of an onbody injector, enabling CHRS to compete in a burgeoning market segment. The introduction of Udenyca Onbody was met with a 24% rally, indicating a positive market response.

Financial Positioning

Despite the clinical successes, Coherus BioSciences' financial health remains a concern. The company ended Q3'23 with $131.1M in cash and investments, reflecting a 27% increase in net revenue from the previous quarter. However, a net loss of $39.6M was reported, and the company is navigating a considerable debt, including long-term liabilities from term loans and convertible notes. As of October 31, 2024, the stock had a market cap of $286.2M.

Coherus BioSciences aims to control incremental spending with the launch of its new products and to leverage existing commercial infrastructure. As the company forges ahead with its new product launches, a cautious approach is recommended: hold the stock and wait for forthcoming quarters to evaluate the performance of new product launches and financial health.