Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Set to Exhibit Innovative Diagnostic Platform at CES 2024

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a leader in the molecular diagnostics field, has confirmed its attendance at the highly anticipated 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The company plans to exhibit its innovative Co-Dx PCR at-home and point-of-care platform at the event scheduled from January 9-12 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The platform, under review by regulatory bodies, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), is a manifestation of Co-Diagnostics’ commitment to advanced diagnostic technologies.

Co-Dx PCR: Redefining Diagnostic Technologies

Co-Dx PCR platform, a product of rigorous research and intricate technology, includes the PCR Home, PCR Pro, a mobile app, and associated test kits. Notably, the Co-Dx PCR Pro and Co-Dx PCR COVID-19 test have been submitted for Emergency Use Authorization to the FDA. While the platform is still under scrutiny, it is not yet available for sale. However, the company’s participation in CES 2024 promises a comprehensive showcase of its potential and capabilities.

Expansive Product Pipeline

The company’s booth, numbered 8925 and located in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, will also be the platform for unveiling its extensive product pipeline. This includes tests for tuberculosis, human papillomavirus, and a respiratory panel covering flu A/B, COVID-19, and RSV. Such a diverse range of diagnostic tests underlines the company’s drive to address various health concerns and their dedication to combating infectious diseases.

Co-Diagnostics: Spearheading Advanced Diagnostics

Specializing in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of advanced diagnostic technologies, Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has made significant strides in detecting and analyzing nucleic acid molecules like DNA or RNA. The company’s proprietary technology is also used to design specific tests for its platform and to identify genetic markers for uses beyond infectious disease. By showcasing their innovative products at CES 2024, Co-Diagnostics, Inc. aims to cement its position as a forerunner in the realm of molecular diagnostics.