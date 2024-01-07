CNTW and Partners to Launch Community Recovery and Wellbeing Hubs in Cumbria

The Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne, and Wear NHS Foundation Trust (CNTW), in a groundbreaking initiative, is gearing up to inaugurate new Community Recovery and Wellbeing Hubs. This initiative is a result of a collaborative effort with Carlisle Matters and other local organizations, aiming to solidify community-based support.

Instant Accessibility and Support

These novel hubs are designed to offer immediate assistance to individuals within local communities, creating a safe and relaxing atmosphere for those seeking help. The significance of this initiative lies in its accessibility – individuals can avail support for a variety of issues without the necessity of a prior appointment. Hollie Edmondson, the Recovery Clinical Lead at CNTW, vouches for the effectiveness and instant nature of the support these hubs are primed to offer.

Operational Hours and Services

The Workington hub will be operational every Wednesday from 10 am to 1 pm at The Oval Centre, and the Carlisle hub will function every Thursday from 10 am to 2 pm at the Botcherby Community Centre. These hubs aren’t just support centers, they are educational too. They will feature optional learning sessions on pertinent topics such as anxiety, stress management, personal purpose, and sleep improvement, contributing to the holistic wellbeing of individuals.

Launch and Future Expansion

The first of these hubs are scheduled to open doors on January 10th in Workington and January 11th in Carlisle. The success of these initial hubs could lead to the expansion of this initiative to other communities in north Cumbria, further strengthening the fabric of community support and wellbeing.