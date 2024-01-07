en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

CNTW and Partners to Launch Community Recovery and Wellbeing Hubs in Cumbria

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:13 am EST
CNTW and Partners to Launch Community Recovery and Wellbeing Hubs in Cumbria

The Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne, and Wear NHS Foundation Trust (CNTW), in a groundbreaking initiative, is gearing up to inaugurate new Community Recovery and Wellbeing Hubs. This initiative is a result of a collaborative effort with Carlisle Matters and other local organizations, aiming to solidify community-based support.

Instant Accessibility and Support

These novel hubs are designed to offer immediate assistance to individuals within local communities, creating a safe and relaxing atmosphere for those seeking help. The significance of this initiative lies in its accessibility – individuals can avail support for a variety of issues without the necessity of a prior appointment. Hollie Edmondson, the Recovery Clinical Lead at CNTW, vouches for the effectiveness and instant nature of the support these hubs are primed to offer.

Operational Hours and Services

The Workington hub will be operational every Wednesday from 10 am to 1 pm at The Oval Centre, and the Carlisle hub will function every Thursday from 10 am to 2 pm at the Botcherby Community Centre. These hubs aren’t just support centers, they are educational too. They will feature optional learning sessions on pertinent topics such as anxiety, stress management, personal purpose, and sleep improvement, contributing to the holistic wellbeing of individuals.

Launch and Future Expansion

The first of these hubs are scheduled to open doors on January 10th in Workington and January 11th in Carlisle. The success of these initial hubs could lead to the expansion of this initiative to other communities in north Cumbria, further strengthening the fabric of community support and wellbeing.

0
Education Health United Kingdom
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
1 min ago
Bradford Council Weighs Sale of Historic Outdoor Centre Amid Budget Cuts
In a move stirring both concern and hope, Bradford Council has announced the potential sale of Ingleborough Hall outdoor centre, a historic fixture in the Yorkshire Dales, due to a projected budget cut of 40 million over the next three years. The facility, best known for hosting school residential trips, has been operating at a
Bradford Council Weighs Sale of Historic Outdoor Centre Amid Budget Cuts
Shining a Light on Child Trafficking: An Event Calling for Community Action
7 mins ago
Shining a Light on Child Trafficking: An Event Calling for Community Action
Uttar Pradesh's Novel Initiative for Pre-school Learning in Anganwadi Centres
12 mins ago
Uttar Pradesh's Novel Initiative for Pre-school Learning in Anganwadi Centres
David Snook: The Unstoppable Educator Awarded the British Empire Medal
2 mins ago
David Snook: The Unstoppable Educator Awarded the British Empire Medal
Claudine Gay's Resignation: A Symptom of Deeper Educational Malaise
2 mins ago
Claudine Gay's Resignation: A Symptom of Deeper Educational Malaise
Maryville R-II Coaching Staff Embraces Three Dimensional Coaching
5 mins ago
Maryville R-II Coaching Staff Embraces Three Dimensional Coaching
Latest Headlines
World News
London's 2024 Mayoral Elections: Sadiq Khan Eyes Historic Tenure
35 seconds
London's 2024 Mayoral Elections: Sadiq Khan Eyes Historic Tenure
Rookie C.J. Stroud Leads Houston Texans to Playoff Berth with Victory Over Indianapolis Colts
35 seconds
Rookie C.J. Stroud Leads Houston Texans to Playoff Berth with Victory Over Indianapolis Colts
Syca-MORE GAIN Challenge: A Trek for Conservation
53 seconds
Syca-MORE GAIN Challenge: A Trek for Conservation
Umer Tanveer Butt Leaves Politics and PTI, Citing Disillusionment with Anti-Army Narrative
2 mins
Umer Tanveer Butt Leaves Politics and PTI, Citing Disillusionment with Anti-Army Narrative
Claudine Gay's Resignation: A Symptom of Deeper Educational Malaise
2 mins
Claudine Gay's Resignation: A Symptom of Deeper Educational Malaise
Moderate Democrats Break Away from Radical Left, Reshaping Party Dynamics
3 mins
Moderate Democrats Break Away from Radical Left, Reshaping Party Dynamics
Prison Confessions Reveal Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Dark Past; HuffPost Stands for Free Journalism
3 mins
Prison Confessions Reveal Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Dark Past; HuffPost Stands for Free Journalism
Mick McCarthy Attends Maidstone's Historic FA Cup Victory at George Elokobi's Invitation
4 mins
Mick McCarthy Attends Maidstone's Historic FA Cup Victory at George Elokobi's Invitation
Spectrum of Victories: High School Girls' Basketball Games Unfold Across Regions
4 mins
Spectrum of Victories: High School Girls' Basketball Games Unfold Across Regions
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
51 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
55 mins
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
59 mins
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
3 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
3 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
3 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
4 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
9 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
10 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app