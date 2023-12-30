en English
Business

CNBC’s Top States for Business: Where to Live and Work in 2023

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:00 pm EST
CNBC’s Top States for Business: Where to Live and Work in 2023

As 2023 draws to a close, CNBC’s annual America’s Top States for Business study reveals the best states to live and work in the United States. The study, which evaluates each state on ten categories of competitiveness, lays particular emphasis on Life, Health, and Inclusion.

Key Factors for Ranking

The study takes into account a wide range of factors including crime rates, environmental quality, healthcare provision, childcare facilities, anti-discrimination laws, worker protections, and reproductive rights. The findings from this study indicate that a handful of states are truly delivering on their quality of life promises, with Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, and Washington leading the pack.

Connecticut: A Healthy and Safe Choice

Connecticut shines brightly with its top-tier healthcare, low crime rates, and strong worker protections. Despite some issues with air quality and voting rights, the state offers a high standard of living.

Massachusetts: Healthcare and Rights at the Forefront

Despite challenges with air quality and childcare availability, Massachusetts is highly praised for its robust healthcare system and strong worker and reproductive rights.

Colorado: Childcare and Inclusiveness Above All

Colorado wins applause for its excellent childcare facilities and inclusiveness. However, it needs to address concerns regarding air quality and crime rates.

Washington: A Worker’s Paradise

Washington is recognized for its worker-friendly wage policies and strong anti-discrimination laws, creating a favorable environment for work and life.

Addressing Economic Trends

The article also highlights broader economic trends such as labor shortages due to retiring older workers and a smaller younger population. To address these issues, states are resorting to quality of life as a lucrative incentive for business relocation.

Business Health United States
Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

