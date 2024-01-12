en English
Health

CMS Funding Hangs in the Balance for Mission Hospital Amid Patient Care Woes

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:43 pm EST
CMS Funding Hangs in the Balance for Mission Hospital Amid Patient Care Woes

At the heart of Asheville, North Carolina, the trusted Mission Hospital, now under the management of HCA Healthcare, is teetering on the brink of a potential financial abyss. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) have brandished a sword of Damocles over the hospital’s funding, following a survey that unveiled glaring deficiencies in patient care. The emergency department has been pinpointed as the epicenter of these shortcomings, with various lapses in accepting patients upon arrival, triage, assessments, monitoring, and implementing orders like labs and telemetry. The deficiencies further extended to failures in evaluating and monitoring alterations in patient conditions.

‘Immediate Jeopardy’: A Warning Bell for Patient Safety

In the wake of incidents that unfolded in August and October 2023, along with previous episodes in April and July 2022, CMS has issued an ‘immediate jeopardy’ warning to the hospital. This term, seldom used and indicating the severity of the situation, implies that the observed deficiencies pose a critical threat to patients’ health and safety. It is a stern reminder to healthcare institutions that the well-being of patients should never be compromised.

The Implications of Losing CMS Funding

For Mission Hospital, the loss of CMS funding could have far-reaching implications. The hospital’s operations and the community it serves could be significantly impacted. With Medicare and Medicaid forming a substantial part of hospital incomes, a disruption could send shockwaves through the hospital’s financial stability and its ability to serve patients, especially those reliant on these services.

Redemption on the Horizon?

Despite the looming threat, there is a glimmer of hope. HCA Healthcare, the current operator of Mission Hospital, has indicated that measures have been set in motion to address the deficiencies outlined in the preliminary survey. Additional resources and training are being implemented, and a corrective action plan is in the works. The acceptance of this plan by CMS could give the hospital a 90-day lifeline to execute corrective actions and achieve compliance, ultimately rescuing it from the threat of fiscal catastrophe.

Health United States
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

