Clubhouse Atlanta: Pioneering Employment Opportunities for Individuals with Mental Illnesses

Clubhouse Atlanta, an organization that has been making strides in addressing the employment challenges faced by individuals with clinically diagnosed mental illnesses, is expanding rapidly to create more opportunities for its members. The organization, which operates in 34 countries, has touched the lives of tens of thousands, providing them with a platform to develop and hone the skills necessary for gainful employment.

Building Skills and Fostering Employment Opportunities

Clubhouse Atlanta’s unique approach to helping its members is characterized by dividing days into blocks dedicated to skill-building. These sessions cater to a variety of members, including Randy Aolden and Jasmine Lynn, who have grappled with conditions like schizoaffective disorder. The organization also addresses the stigma associated with mental illness in the workplace, a significant hurdle for many of its members.

But Clubhouse Atlanta’s support goes beyond skill-building sessions. The organization partners with businesses to create job opportunities for its members, a move that not only provides employment prospects but also helps to break down barriers and dispel misconceptions about mental illness. It’s a win-win situation, with companies gaining dedicated employees and members finding meaningful work.

A Unique Approach to Sustaining Employment

Ensuring job sustainability is another cornerstone of Clubhouse Atlanta’s mission. The organization employs employment specialists, like Natosha Huggins-Cupid, who work closely with businesses. They train and provide job coverage if a member is unable to work, ensuring the continuity of job positions.

The organization’s efforts extend beyond the workplace. Acknowledging the significant under-disclosure of disabilities, Clubhouse Atlanta aims to create an environment where members feel comfortable disclosing their conditions to potential employers. This is a critical step in fostering a more inclusive and understanding work environment.

Looking to the Future

Clubhouse Atlanta’s success story is just beginning. Despite being a relatively new entity operating out of rented rooms in a church, the organization has ambitious plans for expansion. They aim to add more than 400,000 mental health professionals to their program, hoping to reach more individuals and make a more significant impact.

The organization’s goal is clear: to support its members in overcoming employment obstacles and foster a safe, effective work environment. And with their unique approach and unwavering commitment, Clubhouse Atlanta is poised to transform many more lives.