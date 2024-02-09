Cloud County Community College Nursing Students Achieve 90% Pass Rate on NCLEX-RN Exam

In a testament to their dedication and the robustness of their educational program, nursing students at Cloud County Community College have achieved a remarkable 90 percent pass rate on their first attempt at the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) for Registered Nurses (RNs). This commendable accomplishment spotlights the college's commitment to nurturing well-prepared healthcare professionals ready to enter the dynamic world of patient care.

A Triumph of Preparation and Perseverance

The nursing students from the 2023 associate degree program have demonstrated their prowess, with an impressive pass rate on the NCLEX-RN exam. Stefanie Perret, Dean of Nursing and Allied Health, expressed her pride in the graduates' hard work and diligent preparation. The upcoming March meeting of the Kansas Board of Nursing will officially confirm these results.

Perret emphasized that the students' success extends beyond the examination room, as evidenced by their employment statistics. An astounding 95 percent of the college's nursing graduates secure RN positions within six months of completing their program. This impressive outcome not only demonstrates the students' competence but also underscores the demand for skilled nursing professionals in today's healthcare landscape.

The Power of Community Partnerships

A significant factor contributing to the students' achievements is the college's successful partnerships with 35 area hospitals, long-term care facilities, non-profit agencies, and school districts. These collaborations provide comprehensive clinical experiences for students, allowing them to apply theoretical knowledge in real-world settings. As a result, Cloud County Community College's nursing graduates are highly sought after by regional and state employers.

This strong local network has fostered an environment in which students can thrive, both academically and professionally. The partnerships facilitate a seamless transition from education to practice, ensuring that students are well-prepared for the challenges they will face in their careers.

Nurturing Local Talent

The impact of Cloud County Community College's nursing program extends beyond individual success stories. The college plays a vital role in cultivating and retaining skilled healthcare professionals within its 12-county service area. An impressive 70 percent of graduates remain in the region, contributing to the local economy and providing essential care to their communities.

This retention of talent is particularly noteworthy, given the national trend of healthcare professionals migrating to urban centers. By nurturing local talent and fostering strong community partnerships, Cloud County Community College is helping to ensure that rural areas have access to the high-quality healthcare they deserve.

As the healthcare landscape continues to evolve, the need for well-trained and dedicated nursing professionals becomes increasingly apparent. The achievements of Cloud County Community College's nursing students serve as a shining example of the power of education, perseverance, and strong community partnerships. In the words of Dean Stefanie Perret, "These students have not only passed an exam; they have demonstrated their readiness to make a lasting impact on the lives of their patients and the future of healthcare."