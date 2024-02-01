Clorox Raises Annual Forecasts Following Strong Quarterly Earnings Performance

The Clorox Company, a renowned manufacturer of bleach and cleaning products, has revised its annual forecasts upward following a stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings performance. This renewed optimism stems from a swift and successful recovery from a cyberattack that disrupted the company's operations in August 2023. The incident had significantly impacted Clorox's ability to fulfill customer orders, causing its market share to plummet by over five points at the height of the crisis.

Overcoming Challenges

Despite the daunting setbacks, Clorox managed to swiftly address production issues, restocking retailer inventories ahead of schedule and recouping market share losses. By the close of December, the company had made significant strides in regaining its market position, with further progress noted in January.

Financial Recovery

Clorox's Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Jacobsen, lauded the company's significant progress and ability to mitigate sales losses by replenishing supply chains rapidly. The health and wellness segment, inclusive of Pine-Sol, saw a remarkable 25% surge in sales due to higher volumes. The company's overall second-quarter sales rose 16% to $1.99 billion, surpassing the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) estimates of $1.80 billion.

Consumer Resilience Amid Challenges

While acknowledging the resilience demonstrated by consumers, Jacobsen expressed caution about potential pressures in the latter half of the year. This cautionary note, however, does not diminish Clorox's impressive performance, particularly when compared to other consumer goods companies like Colgate-Palmolive and Kimberly-Clark, which have reported less favorable sales.

Revised Forecasts

In light of these developments, Clorox now anticipates annual net sales to decrease by a low single-digit percentage, a marked improvement over the previously forecasted mid-to-high single-digit decline. Analysts project a 5% decrease to $7.01 billion. The company also updated its annual adjusted earnings per share (EPS) outlook to range between $5.30 and $5.50, a significant climb from the previous forecast of $4.30 to $4.80. For the quarter, Clorox's adjusted EPS was $2.16, exceeding the Wall Street consensus of $1.10. The company's stock rose by 1.7% in premarket trading following an upgrade by J.P. Morgan.