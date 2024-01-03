Clinical Trial Highlights High Incidence of Adverse Reactions to BOSULIF in Leukemia Patients

In a clinical trial involving adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia (Ph+ CML), the medication BOSULIF demonstrated a significant incidence of adverse reactions and laboratory abnormalities. The patients were resistant or intolerant to previous treatments, leading to the deployment of BOSULIF as a potential solution. However, the results paint a picture of unexpected complications.

Adverse Reactions and Fatalities

The safety population of the trial consisted of 546 patients, 30% of whom experienced severe adverse reactions. These included pneumonia, pleural effusion, and coronary artery disease. Notably, fatal reactions occurred in 2.2% of patients, with coronary artery disease being the leading cause of death.

Treatment Discontinuation and Dose Modifications

The medication led 22% of patients to cease treatment permanently, mainly due to thrombocytopenia, hepatic dysfunction, and neutropenia. Additionally, 66% of patients required modifications to their doses as a result of adverse reactions such as diarrhea and rash.

Common Adverse Reactions and Laboratory Abnormalities

Common adverse reactions impacting more than 20% of patients included diarrhea, nausea, and rash. Likewise, the most frequent laboratory abnormalities were increased creatinine and decreased hemoglobin levels.

Impact on Pediatric Patients

In addition to adult patients, the trial also evaluated the impact of BOSULIF on pediatric patients with newly-diagnosed or resistant/intolerant CP Ph+ CML. The children experienced similar adverse reactions and laboratory test abnormalities, with 20% discontinuing treatment due to adverse reactions like increased liver enzymes and diarrhea.

The trial’s findings reveal a notable incidence of adverse reactions and laboratory abnormalities associated with BOSULIF treatment in both adult and pediatric patients with resistant or intolerant Ph+ CML. These results call for a reevaluation of the use of BOSULIF in treating Ph+ CML and underline the need for continual investigation into safer and more effective treatments for this patient population.