Clinical Trial Finds Standard Insomnia Treatments Ineffective for Hemodialysis Patients

In a groundbreaking clinical trial examining the efficacy of cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia (CBT-I) and trazodone in hemodialysis patients, the results were not what many expected. The study, involving 126 hemodialysis patients suffering from chronic insomnia, found that neither CBT-I nor trazodone proved more effective than a placebo in improving mild to moderate chronic insomnia. The research, published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, counters the widespread use of these treatments for insomnia in the general population.

The Unyielding Face of Insomnia in Hemodialysis Patients

Insomnia, a sleep disorder that can lead to increased fatigue, depression, heightened pain perception, and a reduced quality of life, is a common occurrence in long-term dialysis patients. It is estimated that up to half of these patients grapple with insomnia. The need for effective treatment options is pressing, and the recent clinical trial was designed to explore that very necessity.

Unchanged Insomnia Severity Index Scores

Despite the high hopes placed on the trial, the Insomnia Severity Index (ISI) scores remained unchanged regardless of the treatment administered. This was a surprising outcome, given the effectiveness of CBT-I and trazodone in the general population. The study also found that trazodone was associated with more serious adverse events, raising questions about its appropriateness for this patient group.

The Need for More Suitable Treatments

The implications of this trial underscore the pressing need for additional research to find more suitable treatments for insomnia in hemodialysis patients. With the current treatments falling short, the quest for effective therapies continues. In an accompanying editorial, Ronald B. Postuma, MD, MSc, discusses the distinct causes of insomnia in different populations and suggests that future studies should examine treatments such as medications specifically for insomnia or those targeting restless legs and neuropathic pain.