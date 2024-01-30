Clinical Trial at The Christie Hospital: A Blood Test Transforms A Patient's Battle Against Advanced Melanoma

In a remarkable medical breakthrough, José Sotorrio, a 49-year-old patient hailing from Whalley Range, has experienced a potential life-saving benefit during a clinical trial at The Christie Hospital in Manchester. Sotorrio participated in a trial that utilized a blood test to guide doctors in determining the optimal timing to transition from targeted therapy to immunotherapy for his advanced melanoma.

A Lifesaving Diagnostic Tool

After the removal of a cancerous mole on his chest in 2018, Sotorrio was later diagnosed with Stage 4 melanoma upon discovering another issue under his arm. The blood test undertaken during the trial indicated an astounding 80% reduction in tumor levels within his blood, signaling the precise moment for the treatment transition.

Further Validation and Future Prospects

Dr. Rebecca Lee, a consultant oncologist at The Christie, confirmed that Sotorrio has achieved a complete response to the treatment, which now gives him a high probability of the melanoma not recurring. The blood test is considered a promising tool for guiding treatment, allowing doctors to customize therapy for patients effectively. The anticipation is high for future blood tests capable of detecting over 50 types of cancer.

Unveiling the Science Behind

The genesis of this promising approach can be traced back to the work of Richard Marais from the Cancer Research UK Manchester Institute. Marais discovered that circulating cell-free DNA serves as a surrogate marker of tumor burden in patients with metastatic melanoma. Consequently, a simple blood test could predict overall survival. The plasma total cell-free DNA is a surrogate biomarker for tumor burden and a prognostic biomarker for survival in metastatic melanoma patients. The Christie NHS Foundation Trust is at the forefront of implementing this innovative approach to personalized cancer treatment.