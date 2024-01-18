Climate Change Could Slash Human Life Expectancy, Study Reveals

In an eye-opening study conducted by Amit Roy from Bangladesh's Shahjalal University and The New School for Social Research in the US, a chilling correlation between climate change and human life expectancy has been revealed. The research, meticulously analyzing data spanning 1940 to 2020 from a staggering 191 countries, suggests a grim reality: a two-degree Fahrenheit increase in global temperature could slash life expectancy at birth by about five months and one week.

Advertisment

The Climate Change Index

Compounding the impact, altered rain cycles could further reduce the lifespan by approximately half a year. The study also uncovers a gender bias in the effects of climate change, with women bearing the brunt. The data predicts a reduction of an estimated 10 months in women's lifespan due to climate change. Roy's innovation in this study is the development of a composite climate change index, a tool designed to quantify the combined impact of temperature and rainfall changes on life expectancy. A mere 10-point increase in this index corresponds with a six-month decrease in the average lifespan.

Climate Change: A Silent Killer

Advertisment

The research draws attention to the silent killers attributable to climate change: hunger, disease, mental health issues, and premature deaths. Despite significant strides in increasing global life expectancy from 1960 to 2020, thanks to improved access to food, clean water, hygiene, medical care, antibiotics, and vaccines, recent events paint a different picture. The COVID-19 pandemic, a stark reminder of our vulnerability, has caused a dip in life expectancy.

Immediate Action Required

The study does not pinpoint when the drop in average life expectancy due to climate change is expected to occur. However, it sends an urgent call for immediate public health interventions and mitigation efforts to address the climate crisis. The repercussions of climate change extend far beyond environmental damage, posing a direct threat to global health. The Paris Agreement's goals are more relevant than ever, as we strive to limit global warming and its life-threatening impacts.