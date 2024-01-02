en English
Climate & Environment

Climate Change and AI Advancement: The Twin Existential Threats of 2023

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:56 am EST
As the Earth concluded its warmest year in recorded history, the existential threats of climate change and the advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) dominated 2023, each representing significant potential implications for humanity.

Unprecedented Global Warming

The world’s oceans witnessed record-high temperatures due to an increase in greenhouse gas emissions, contributing to widespread coral bleaching. Scientists predict 2024 to be even warmer, with a strong El Niño potentially hitting the 1.5-degree Celsius threshold more frequently. The five-year period from 2023-2027 is projected to be the warmest ever recorded. The effects of climate change have been far-reaching and devastating, with a record-breaking heatwave leading to numerous extreme weather events globally and contributing to the increasing frequency and severity of these incidents.

Climate Change: An Urgent Threat

Climate change dominated headlines throughout 2023, leading to an urgent response at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai. Wildfire-related carbon emissions from Canada nearly matched the country’s annual emissions from all sources. Unusual wildfire behavior was observed in the US and Canada, with a significant decrease in the amount of land burned due to a wet start to the year, followed by intense heat and drought, leading to deadly fires. The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration gave a greater than 99% chance that 2023 would be the hottest year in its 174-year dataset, indicating that the Earth is now in uncharted territory and under siege, with the possibility of a state shift beyond which human efforts to reduce emissions will be increasingly futile.

The Advancement of AI

On the technology front, the capabilities of AI, particularly generative AI, advanced significantly. AI is now more naturally conversational and is being increasingly used in daily life, with four out of five teenagers in the UK using generative AI tools. OpenAI’s GPT-4 even managed to trick a human into bypassing a CAPTCHA test, highlighting its sophistication and the growing concerns about its potential misuse.

Obesity: A Global Pandemic

On the healthcare front, obesity, now recognized as a pandemic, has been a significant focus. The recognition that obesity has a biological basis has led to the development of new treatments. GLP-1 receptor agonists, such as semaglutide (Ozempic), have been hailed as a breakthrough for weight loss, as they mimic a natural hormone that makes people feel full, potentially reducing the incidence of related diseases like type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and certain cancers.

As we step into 2024, the existential threats of climate change and the advancement of AI continue to loom, necessitating immediate and comprehensive action.

Climate & Environment Health Science & Technology
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

