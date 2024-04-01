Climate Change Amplifies Risks of Pregnancy Complications, Experts Warn

Maternal and childcare specialists have voiced concerns over the increasing risks climate change poses to pregnant women and infants, including severe complications such as foetal deaths, respiratory disorders, and low birth weight. Highlighting the urgency, the World Health Organization (WHO) has deemed the protection of maternal and newborn health from the impacts of climate change as non-negotiable, calling for worldwide efforts to mitigate these dangers.

Advertisment

Understanding the Impact

Experts indicate that global warming, particularly manifesting as extreme heat, correlates with heightened risks of gestational diabetes, hypertensive disorders, preterm birth, and stillbirth, among other severe outcomes. The US Environmental Protection Agency emphasizes that extreme heat exposure can lead to dehydration and kidney failure in expecting mothers, who are more susceptible to heat exhaustion and stroke. This exposure can also result in low birth weight, preterm birth, and infant mortality. Furthermore, exposure to climate hazards can affect maternal mental health and contribute to intergenerational trauma.

Protective Measures and Recommendations

Advertisment

Dr. Chukwuneme Okpala, a Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, advises pregnant women to maintain optimal health for better blood circulation, which is crucial for foetal development. He underscores the importance of avoiding environments with poor air quality and recommends protective measures such as wearing masks and staying hydrated to increase blood oxygen levels. Dr. Adefunke Babatola, a Consultant Paediatrician and Gastroenterologist, adds that global warming exposes children to respiratory disorders due to contaminated air, emphasizing the need for increased hydration and proper care to mitigate these risks.

Global Actions and Studies

Recent studies, including one published in The New England Journal of Medicine, underline the severe public health threat posed by climate change, particularly to pregnant women and newborns. These studies call for immediate action to protect against the health effects of climate change, highlighting the crucial role of healthcare professionals in mitigating these risks. The International Confederation of Midwives also points to the significant impact of climate change on Maternal, Newborn, and Child Health (MNCH) and emphasizes the role of midwives in climate action and resilience building.