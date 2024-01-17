Cleveland EMS Battles Surge in Cold Exposure Emergencies

As an Arctic freeze grips the U.S., Cleveland's Emergency Medical Services (EMS) is battling a surge in calls related to cold exposure. The severe weather, characterized by record low temperatures and winter storms, has pushed the EMS to its limits. The service has responded to over a dozen such emergencies in just the past few days, with several individuals requiring hospitalization due to the severity of their conditions. Most of these individuals are in a stable state, but one person was admitted to the emergency room in serious condition.

Advertisment

Children Found Alone in the Cold

Alarmingly, there have been reports of children being found alone in the cold. In one incident, a child's parents arrived just in time, but in another case, a 6-year-old required hospital treatment. Despite the tireless efforts of EMS, some reported cases of individuals at risk due to the cold have ended with the subjects not being located. This highlights the importance of community vigilance during such extreme weather conditions.

Icy Roads and Car Accidents

Advertisment

Cleveland EMS is also grappling with numerous car accidents attributed to icy road conditions. The hazardous weather has not only resulted in health emergencies but also created perilous driving conditions. This has led to an increase in calls for car accidents, further straining the already overstretched EMS. The situation underscores the risks associated with extremely low temperatures and the importance of exercising caution during winter weather.

Warming Centers and Public Safety Measures

In response to the harsh weather, the City of Cleveland has kept warming centers open through January 19th. These centers, located at four recreation centers, provide a crucial refuge for those most vulnerable to the cold. The decision to activate the warming centers considers several factors, including temperature, wind chill, weather conditions, and power outages. The city works with partners to assess the needs of unsheltered residents and provide opportunities to get to these warming centers or seasonal overnight shelters.