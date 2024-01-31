CLERB Proposes Body Scans for Jail Staff, Sheriff's Department Rejects

San Diego's Citizens' Law Enforcement Review Board (CLERB), in a bid to curb drug-related fatalities within county prisons, has proposed the implementation of body scans for all jail staff. This recommendation, however, has met resistance from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, which has dismissed the suggestion twice, the recent dismissal transpiring in December.

Decline in Custody Deaths, Yet Overdoses Persist

Despite witnessing a significant 35% dip in in-custody deaths between 2022 and 2023, the issue of overdoses within these facilities is far from resolved. The data for 2023 points to as many as 146 suspected overdose cases, underscoring the severity and persistence of the drug problem within the confines of the county's jails.

Sheriff's Department Justification

The Sheriff's Department maintains that its current strategies, which include thorough searches, investigations, intelligence gathering, and the employment of drug-detecting dogs, have nearly eradicated the entry of drugs into the jail system. They argue that the implementation of body scans is unnecessary in the face of these successful measures.

CLERB's Undeterred Advocacy

Nonetheless, CLERB, established by county voters in 1990 to provide independent oversight of the Sheriff's and Probation departments, including all county jails, remains undeterred. The board continues to champion for a zero-overdose environment within the county's jails. CLERB's resolve will be on display once again during its next public meeting on February 13, where the body scanning issue is set to be a hot topic of discussion. This meeting will take place at the San Diego County Administration Center and will also be accessible via Zoom.