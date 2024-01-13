Clearview Cancer Institute Joins Forces with OneOncology to Enhance Cancer Care in Alabama

In a significant stride towards better cancer care in Alabama, Clearview Cancer Institute has announced its partnership with OneOncology, marking the 20th practice to join the network. Boasting over three decades of experience, Clearview offers a comprehensive range of services encompassing the entire cancer care continuum. Its advanced medical imaging technology, including MRI, ultrasound, and PET/CT, further strengthens the institute’s capabilities. The collaboration with OneOncology is anticipated to accelerate Clearview’s growth and enhance the delivery of high-quality, affordable cancer care, all while preserving the practice’s independence.

Uniting Forces: Clearview and OneOncology

The partnership signifies a promising leap in the expansion of cancer care services in Alabama. As a result of this affiliation, Clearview is expected to unlock new opportunities for physicians and other practices, extending patient access to top-tier cancer care at costs significantly lower than hospital settings. OneOncology, a rapidly growing national platform established by community oncologists, pledges to aid community oncology practices in maintaining their independence and improving patient care accessibility in their communities at more affordable rates.

Clearview’s Journey and Vision

Clearview, the largest community oncology practice in Alabama, has been serving the lives of Alabamians for over 30 years, offering high-quality, personalized healthcare in close proximity to patients’ homes. The practice, with its 25 medical oncologists, provides care at 13 cancer clinics situated in various North Alabama communities, including Huntsville, Decatur, Florence, Oxford, Jasper, Cullman, Scottsboro, among others. The partnership with OneOncology is envisaged to boost Clearview’s growth trajectory across Alabama, while retaining its independence, a fundamental aspect of the practice’s ethos.

OneOncology: A Catalyst for Change

OneOncology, founded by community oncologists, strives to support community oncology practices in their quest to remain autonomous and improve patient access to care at lower costs compared to hospital settings. The network facilitates support through group purchasing, operational optimization, data analytics, practice growth, and clinical innovation. Presently, it serves approximately 641,000 patients at more than 350 care sites across the nation. This partnership with Clearview, seen as a positive step by the institute’s founders, holds immense potential to reshape the future of cancer care in the community.