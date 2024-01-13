en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Clearview Cancer Institute Joins Forces with OneOncology to Enhance Cancer Care in Alabama

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:35 am EST
Clearview Cancer Institute Joins Forces with OneOncology to Enhance Cancer Care in Alabama

In a significant stride towards better cancer care in Alabama, Clearview Cancer Institute has announced its partnership with OneOncology, marking the 20th practice to join the network. Boasting over three decades of experience, Clearview offers a comprehensive range of services encompassing the entire cancer care continuum. Its advanced medical imaging technology, including MRI, ultrasound, and PET/CT, further strengthens the institute’s capabilities. The collaboration with OneOncology is anticipated to accelerate Clearview’s growth and enhance the delivery of high-quality, affordable cancer care, all while preserving the practice’s independence.

Uniting Forces: Clearview and OneOncology

The partnership signifies a promising leap in the expansion of cancer care services in Alabama. As a result of this affiliation, Clearview is expected to unlock new opportunities for physicians and other practices, extending patient access to top-tier cancer care at costs significantly lower than hospital settings. OneOncology, a rapidly growing national platform established by community oncologists, pledges to aid community oncology practices in maintaining their independence and improving patient care accessibility in their communities at more affordable rates.

Clearview’s Journey and Vision

Clearview, the largest community oncology practice in Alabama, has been serving the lives of Alabamians for over 30 years, offering high-quality, personalized healthcare in close proximity to patients’ homes. The practice, with its 25 medical oncologists, provides care at 13 cancer clinics situated in various North Alabama communities, including Huntsville, Decatur, Florence, Oxford, Jasper, Cullman, Scottsboro, among others. The partnership with OneOncology is envisaged to boost Clearview’s growth trajectory across Alabama, while retaining its independence, a fundamental aspect of the practice’s ethos.

OneOncology: A Catalyst for Change

OneOncology, founded by community oncologists, strives to support community oncology practices in their quest to remain autonomous and improve patient access to care at lower costs compared to hospital settings. The network facilitates support through group purchasing, operational optimization, data analytics, practice growth, and clinical innovation. Presently, it serves approximately 641,000 patients at more than 350 care sites across the nation. This partnership with Clearview, seen as a positive step by the institute’s founders, holds immense potential to reshape the future of cancer care in the community.

0
Health United States
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
42 seconds ago
Zopa Bank Apologizes After Covid-19 Survivor Struggles to Access Savings
Angela Underhill, a 61-year-old Chester resident, endured an ordeal of frustration and despair upon returning home from a 15-month hospital stay due to Covid-19. Her challenges were not limited to her health, for she discovered she was locked out of her savings account with online bank Zopa, a sum of £5,000 diligently saved over five
Zopa Bank Apologizes After Covid-19 Survivor Struggles to Access Savings
Adelaide on Alert: Unrelated Meningococcal Cases Hospitalize Two
17 mins ago
Adelaide on Alert: Unrelated Meningococcal Cases Hospitalize Two
Bag O Chips: A Cornerstone for Mental Health Support in Perth
26 mins ago
Bag O Chips: A Cornerstone for Mental Health Support in Perth
Samsung Ups the Smartwatch Game with Blood Pressure and ECG Monitoring
1 min ago
Samsung Ups the Smartwatch Game with Blood Pressure and ECG Monitoring
Unmasking Fatphobia: The Last Acceptable Bias
1 min ago
Unmasking Fatphobia: The Last Acceptable Bias
From Personal Tragedy to Hope: Shona Gilmour's Fight Against Cancer
2 mins ago
From Personal Tragedy to Hope: Shona Gilmour's Fight Against Cancer
Latest Headlines
World News
End of an Era: Bill Belichick Parts Ways with New England Patriots
4 seconds
End of an Era: Bill Belichick Parts Ways with New England Patriots
Zopa Bank Apologizes After Covid-19 Survivor Struggles to Access Savings
42 seconds
Zopa Bank Apologizes After Covid-19 Survivor Struggles to Access Savings
Paudie Clifford Poised to Lead as Kerry Football Captain for 2024 Season
51 seconds
Paudie Clifford Poised to Lead as Kerry Football Captain for 2024 Season
Samsung Ups the Smartwatch Game with Blood Pressure and ECG Monitoring
1 min
Samsung Ups the Smartwatch Game with Blood Pressure and ECG Monitoring
Unmasking Fatphobia: The Last Acceptable Bias
1 min
Unmasking Fatphobia: The Last Acceptable Bias
From Personal Tragedy to Hope: Shona Gilmour's Fight Against Cancer
2 mins
From Personal Tragedy to Hope: Shona Gilmour's Fight Against Cancer
Ex-NBA Player JJ Redick Weighs Coaching Ambitions Against Golf Passion
3 mins
Ex-NBA Player JJ Redick Weighs Coaching Ambitions Against Golf Passion
New York Times' Coverage of Mayor Eric Adams' Wardrobe Sparks Accusations of Racism
3 mins
New York Times' Coverage of Mayor Eric Adams' Wardrobe Sparks Accusations of Racism
Leinster Rugby Team Announces Lineup for Champions Cup Showdown
3 mins
Leinster Rugby Team Announces Lineup for Champions Cup Showdown
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
38 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
13 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
13 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app