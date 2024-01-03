en English
Health

Cleaner LPG Cookstoves Fail to Reduce Childhood Stunting, Study Finds

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:18 pm EST
Cleaner LPG Cookstoves Fail to Reduce Childhood Stunting, Study Finds

In a groundbreaking study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers from the Johns Hopkins Center for Global Non-Communicable Disease Research and Training have revealed that replacing traditional biomass fuels with liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for cooking has no significant impact on reducing the risk of stunted growth in infants. This finding challenges the prevailing belief that a switch to cleaner fuels can independently resolve this critical health issue.

Investigating the Impact of Fuel Switch on Childhood Stunting

Under the leadership of Dr. William Checkley, the research team conducted a randomized trial involving 3,200 pregnant women from low- and middle-income countries. Early pregnant women were divided into two groups – one using a free LPG cookstove with continuous fuel supply for 18 months, and the other continuing with biomass cookstoves. The study aimed to compare the impact of these two distinct cooking methods on infant health.

No Significant Difference in Stunting Incidence

Despite the LPG intervention considerably lowering exposure to fine particulate matter during prenatal and postnatal periods, the incidence of stunting displayed no significant difference between infants born to women in the intervention group and those in the control group. This outcome suggests that using LPG cookstoves without proper ventilation doesn’t effectively reduce the risk of childhood stunting.

Need for a Holistic Approach

The study suggests that the issue of childhood stunting is more complex than previously assumed and requires a comprehensive strategy combining technology, policy, and behavioral interventions. In light of these findings, the newly established Bettering Human Lives Foundation has pledged to promote clean cooking solutions and improve global community welfare. The foundation has received an initial commitment of $1 million from Liberty Energy to directly support innovators and entrepreneurs in Africa and Asia to establish and expand businesses in the clean cooking sector.

Health Science & Technology
Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

