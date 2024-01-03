en English
Health

Cleaner Cooking Fuels Show Limited Impact on Infant Health in Low-Resource Settings, Study Finds

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:16 pm EST
In a groundbreaking randomized controlled trial, researchers sought to diminish household air pollution in low-resource settings by substituting biomass cooking fuels with cleaner liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) during pregnancy. The study, however, demonstrated limited impact on infant health outcomes, despite successfully minimizing exposure to fine particles with an aerodynamic diameter of 2.5 (PM).

Results from the HAPIN Trial

The trial, titled the HAPIN trial, included 3,061 pregnant women across Guatemala, India, Peru, and Rwanda. These women were randomized to either utilize LPG stoves or continue using traditional biomass fuels. The results indicated that PM exposure was indeed lower in the intervention group. However, these levels remained above World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines.

Furthermore, the intervention did not significantly reduce the incidence of severe infant pneumonia or stunting (impaired growth) in the first year of life. The rates of severe infant pneumonia were strikingly similar between the intervention and control groups, with 5.67 and 6.06 cases per 100 child-years respectively. Stunting occurred in 27.4% of infants in the intervention group compared to 25.2% in the control group. These findings were recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Implications for Future Interventions

These results suggest the necessity for interventions to begin earlier during pregnancy, or potentially even prior to conception, for effective outcomes. Experts propose a comprehensive approach that amalgamates technology, policy, and behavioral interventions to adequately tackle the issue. For instance, the utilization of improved stove technology could potentially lead to a further reduction in PM exposure.

Limited Impact: A Complicated Problem

Despite the trial’s careful design and execution, it faced some roadblocks, including interruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and potential limitations such as incomplete assessments and lack of diagnostic standards for pneumonia. The limited impact observed in the trial indicates the complexity of the issue at hand. Household air pollution, particularly from the incomplete combustion of biomass fuels, is a leading environmental risk factor. It accounted for an estimated 2.3 million premature deaths and 91.5 million disability-adjusted life years lost in 2019.

Childhood stunting, associated with short-term medical complications, impaired cognitive development, and lower educational attainment, is linked to household air pollution exposure. Thus, environmental interventions to reduce childhood stunting remain a significant public health priority. The HAPIN trial’s findings underscore the need to rethink and augment our current strategies to combat household air pollution and its detrimental impacts on infant health.

Momen Zellmi

