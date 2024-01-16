Claire M. Fagin: A Tribute to a Trailblazer in Nursing and Academia

It is with a heavy heart that we report the passing of Claire M. Fagin, a woman whose name is synonymous with trailblazing leadership in academia and healthcare. At 97, Fagin's life was a testament to resilience, vision, and relentless advocacy, particularly in the field of nursing.

Advertisment

A Pioneering Force in Academia and Healthcare

Fagin's multifaceted career saw her become the first woman to lead the University of Pennsylvania (Penn), stepping in as interim president during a challenging period in 1993-94, punctuated by a significant racial controversy. Despite the turbulent waters, Fagin navigated the university with grace and resolve, setting the stage for future female leaders at Ivy League institutions.

Yet, it was her transformative work in nursing that etched Fagin's name in the annals of medical history. She spearheaded the movement to allow parents to stay with their hospitalized children overnight—an initiative that has since become a universal practice in hospitals worldwide.

Advertisment

Instrumental in Nursing Education and Policy

As the head of Penn's School of Nursing, Fagin's unparalleled leadership was crucial in propelling it to one of the country's top-ranked nursing schools. Her tireless advocacy for universal health care, nursing education, and the advancement of women in the nursing and health fields remains a cornerstone of her enduring legacy.

A Legacy of Honors and Continued Engagement

Fagin's substantial contributions have not gone unrecognized. She has been the recipient of the nursing profession's highest honor from the American Nurses Association and has been bestowed with 15 honorary doctorates. Even in retirement, Fagin remained active, engaging in consulting and immersing herself in the arts and travel with her late husband, Samuel L. Fagin.

Fagin is survived by her son, Charles, and was preceded in death by her other son, Joshua. Her final resting place will be The Woodlands cemetery near Penn—a fitting tribute to a woman whose life was inextricably linked to the institution she served with such distinction.