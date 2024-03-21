CJI DY Chandrachud Advocates Plant-Based Diet Benefits in Exclusive NDTV Interview

Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud, in an exclusive interview with NDTV, shared insights into his daily life and plant-based dietary preferences. He and his wife follow a vegan lifestyle, believing in the vitality of plant-based foods for the body and mind. CJI Chandrachud emphasized the importance of controlling the mind even on cheat days, where he indulges in ice cream. The interview highlights the benefits of a vegan diet in promoting holistic living and overall well-being.

Embracing Veganism: A Lifestyle Choice

In his conversation, CJI Chandrachud explains how adopting a vegan lifestyle has significantly improved his health and energy levels. By starting his day with yoga and following it with a plant-based diet, he maintains a balanced lifestyle that keeps him active and focused. His preference for amaranth over traditional choices like sabudana underscores the adaptability and variety possible within a vegan diet.

Cheat Days and Mental Discipline

Despite his strict adherence to veganism, CJI Chandrachud admits to enjoying cheat days, with ice cream being his go-to indulgence. However, he stresses the importance of mental discipline in maintaining a healthy lifestyle. His approach demonstrates that balance and moderation are key, even within a structured dietary framework.

The Rise of Veganism in India

The interview also sheds light on the growing trend of veganism in India, driven by health, environmental, and ethical considerations. Experts like Himanshu Taneja, Culinary Director South Asia at Marriott International, note the shift towards plant-based eating as a conscious choice among the Indian population. With more people exploring veganism, there's a growing repository of resources, recipes, and tips for those interested in making the transition.

Chief Justice Chandrachud's adoption of a vegan lifestyle reflects a broader movement towards health-conscious, sustainable living. His experience illustrates the positive impact such choices can have on personal well-being, offering inspiration for others to consider the benefits of plant-based eating.