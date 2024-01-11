CISF Takes Charge of Security at the ICMR's National Institute of Virology in Pune

As of a recent Thursday, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has assumed the crucial task of securing the Indian Council of Medical Research's National Institute of Virology (ICMR-NIV) in Pune, Maharashtra. In the face of growing concerns over the potential threats to biotechnology facilities, the CISF will provide continuous armed protection, operating round-the-clock to safeguard this esteemed institution.

CISF's Expanding Scope of Operations

The addition of the ICMR-NIV to the CISF's portfolio elevates the total number of units under its vigilant care to 358. An officer of the inspector rank is spearheading this security operation, underlining the significance of this assignment. By undertaking this new responsibility, the CISF reinforces its commitment to shield India's vital institutions against any potential security breaches and threats.

ICMR-NIV: A Key Player in India's Medical Research

The ICMR-NIV, a premier virology research institute in India, is a critical component of the ICMR. Its research extends to both animal and human infections, as well as the environmental factors that influence these diseases. This institute has been at the forefront of the battle against various infectious diseases, contributing significantly to the nation's health sector.

The Role of ICMR-NIV in the COVID-19 Battle

In particular, the ICMR-NIV played a pivotal role in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. It was instrumental in the development of Covaxin, India's indigenous COVID-19 vaccine. The decision to enhance security at this institution is a testament to its importance in the country's ongoing efforts to combat infectious diseases and the high regard for its scientific contributions. This move also acknowledges the heightened threat perception to such vital institutions, recognizing them as potential targets for anti-national elements and saboteurs.