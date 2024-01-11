en English
Health

CISF Releases Admit Card for Medical Exam in Constable, Tradesman Recruitment

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:09 am EST
CISF Releases Admit Card for Medical Exam in Constable, Tradesman Recruitment

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has issued e-admit cards for the upcoming detailed medical examination (DME) for the constable and tradesman recruitment test. This move comes as an essential step in the recruitment drive for constables and tradesmen, aiming to fill 1,025 positions within the CISF. Candidates who successfully passed the initial recruitment exam, held on October 31, 2023, are eligible for this next phase. The DME is scheduled for January 15, 2024.

DME: Key to Evaluate Medical Fitness

As a critical part of the recruitment process, the DME is designed to assess the physical and medical fitness of the candidates. This rigorous evaluation ensures the selection of fit and capable candidates in line with the demanding duties of a CISF constable or tradesman. The medical exam is set to take place under stringent conditions, as per the eligibility requirements outlined by the CISF.

Downloading E-Admit Cards

Candidates can now download their e-admit cards from the official CISF recruitment website, cisfrectt.in. To access the admit card, candidates need to log in using their registration ID and password. The official notice accompanying the admit card release underscores the importance of adhering to the specified reporting time and carrying all necessary documents as indicated in the e-admit card.

Opportunity to Appeal the Decision

In a considerate move, the CISF has provided an opportunity for candidates deemed unfit during the DME to appeal the decision. Candidates can lodge an appeal within 15 days of receiving the medical board’s rejection. This provision ensures a fair opportunity for all candidates and aligns with the transparent selection process upheld by the CISF.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

