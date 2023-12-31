Cirrhosis Patients Undergoing Outpatient Paracentesis: Study Reveals Need for Multidisciplinary Approach

In a recent retrospective study at Trinity Health of New England (THoNE), a tertiary care center in Connecticut, researchers analyzed hospital utilization and complications in patients with cirrhosis and severe ascites who underwent outpatient paracentesis by interventional radiologists (IRs). The study, conducted between October 2015 and October 2018, included 69 patients, predominantly men, with an average age of 60 years and a baseline Model for End-Stage Liver Disease sodium (MELDNa) score of 16.

Primary Etiology and Hospital Utilization

The primary cause of cirrhosis in the majority (53.6%) of these patients was alcohol-related. Over a six-month period following the initial outpatient paracentesis, 64.7% of the patients required repeat IR outpatient paracentesis, 62.3% visited the emergency room, and 59.4% were admitted to the hospital. In addition, 15.9% of these patients required admission to the intensive care unit (ICU).

Complications and Mortality

Common complications observed in these patients were hepatic encephalopathy, acute kidney injury, upper gastrointestinal bleeding, and spontaneous bacterial peritonitis. The six-month mortality rate was 20%. Multivariate analysis identified older age and a higher MELDNa score as predictive factors for mortality. The baseline MELDNa score also predicted the likelihood of acute kidney injury, gastrointestinal bleeding, and ICU admission.

Low Consideration for TIPS

Despite the high rate of complications and hospital utilization, the study found a very low consideration for transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunt (TIPS) in these patients. This is surprising, given that current practice guidelines recommend considering TIPS in these circumstances. The study’s findings suggest the need for a multidisciplinary management model with early TIPS integration for eligible patients.