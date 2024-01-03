Cinesteam: Cemag Care’s Innovative Solution for Malodorous Wounds

Cinesteam, a remarkable product from the French pharmaceutical company Cemag Care, offers a unique solution for managing malodorous wounds. It employs cinnamon, a spice, as a key ingredient for adsorbing unpleasant smells, originating from a range of wound types, including tumors, diabetic foot ulcers, and pressure ulcers.

The Genesis of Cinesteam

The idea of Cinesteam was born from a discussion with a wound care nurse from the Curie Institute. The nurse’s insights sparked a research journey into the use of spices for wound treatment. While several spices were tested, cinnamon was determined to be the most effective and safe option for absorbing bad smells.

Cinesteam: An Effective Non-invasive Solution

While Cinesteam does not heal wounds, it effectively manages wound odor, thus improving patient comfort and quality of life. The product is designed as a secondary dressing to be applied over the primary dressing without coming into direct contact with the wound. Its carefully crafted design includes a sachet of cinnamon powder, surrounded by an absorbent core and encased in upper and lower layers. Despite its complex structure, Cinesteam is designed for user-friendly application and safety.

From Concept to Market

Cemag Care, established in 2016, developed Cinesteam from 2015 to 2019 and introduced it to the European market in 2020. Classified as a class one medical device, Cinesteam is available over-the-counter, offering an accessible solution for individuals dealing with malodorous wounds. The company urges users to read the instructions thoroughly before using the product, ensuring its effective and safe utilization.