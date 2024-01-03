en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
France

Cinesteam: Cemag Care’s Innovative Solution for Malodorous Wounds

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:02 am EST
Cinesteam: Cemag Care’s Innovative Solution for Malodorous Wounds

Cinesteam, a remarkable product from the French pharmaceutical company Cemag Care, offers a unique solution for managing malodorous wounds. It employs cinnamon, a spice, as a key ingredient for adsorbing unpleasant smells, originating from a range of wound types, including tumors, diabetic foot ulcers, and pressure ulcers.

The Genesis of Cinesteam

The idea of Cinesteam was born from a discussion with a wound care nurse from the Curie Institute. The nurse’s insights sparked a research journey into the use of spices for wound treatment. While several spices were tested, cinnamon was determined to be the most effective and safe option for absorbing bad smells.

Cinesteam: An Effective Non-invasive Solution

While Cinesteam does not heal wounds, it effectively manages wound odor, thus improving patient comfort and quality of life. The product is designed as a secondary dressing to be applied over the primary dressing without coming into direct contact with the wound. Its carefully crafted design includes a sachet of cinnamon powder, surrounded by an absorbent core and encased in upper and lower layers. Despite its complex structure, Cinesteam is designed for user-friendly application and safety.

From Concept to Market

Cemag Care, established in 2016, developed Cinesteam from 2015 to 2019 and introduced it to the European market in 2020. Classified as a class one medical device, Cinesteam is available over-the-counter, offering an accessible solution for individuals dealing with malodorous wounds. The company urges users to read the instructions thoroughly before using the product, ensuring its effective and safe utilization.

0
France Health
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

French Foreign Ministry's Nuanced Stance on Belgorod Strikes: A Legitimate Act of Defense

By Safak Costu

France Announces Strategic Shift in Weapons Supply to Ukraine

By Mahnoor Jehangir

French Diplomat Didier Talpain Debuts as Conductor in Kolkata

By BNN Correspondents

France Condemns Israeli Ministers' Remarks on Gaza Situation

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Futuroscope Gears Up for Exciting New Attractions Amid Rising Populari ...
@Environmental Science · 31 mins
Futuroscope Gears Up for Exciting New Attractions Amid Rising Populari ...
heart comment 0
Sodexo Announces Upcoming Shareholder Vote on Pluxee Spin-Off and Listing

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Sodexo Announces Upcoming Shareholder Vote on Pluxee Spin-Off and Listing
The Carmat Heart: A Revolutionary Leap in Artificial Heart Technology

By Mahnoor Jehangir

The Carmat Heart: A Revolutionary Leap in Artificial Heart Technology
Katherine Ryan Expresses Discontent Over Disneyland Paris Visit

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Katherine Ryan Expresses Discontent Over Disneyland Paris Visit
Global Stock Markets Display Volatility Amidst Shifting Expectations and Tensions

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Global Stock Markets Display Volatility Amidst Shifting Expectations and Tensions
Latest Headlines
World News
Ketone Supplements May Impede Athletic Performance, Study Suggests
12 seconds
Ketone Supplements May Impede Athletic Performance, Study Suggests
French Foreign Ministry's Nuanced Stance on Belgorod Strikes: A Legitimate Act of Defense
1 min
French Foreign Ministry's Nuanced Stance on Belgorod Strikes: A Legitimate Act of Defense
Scaling New Heights: Abdulrahman Alabdu's Mission to Pioneer Rock Climbing in Saudi Arabia
2 mins
Scaling New Heights: Abdulrahman Alabdu's Mission to Pioneer Rock Climbing in Saudi Arabia
ICC Spotlights Future Stars with Women's Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023 Nominations
3 mins
ICC Spotlights Future Stars with Women's Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023 Nominations
RJD MLA Fateh Bahadur Singh's Remarks Ignite Controversy
3 mins
RJD MLA Fateh Bahadur Singh's Remarks Ignite Controversy
Vice-President Mutale-Nalumango Brings Comfort and Joy to New Mothers in Zambia
3 mins
Vice-President Mutale-Nalumango Brings Comfort and Joy to New Mothers in Zambia
Swerve Strickland Eyes AEW World Championship: A Resolve for 2024
4 mins
Swerve Strickland Eyes AEW World Championship: A Resolve for 2024
Striking Journalists in Turkey Face Legal Pressure from Former Employer Sputnik
4 mins
Striking Journalists in Turkey Face Legal Pressure from Former Employer Sputnik
Modi Criticizes INDIA Bloc and INDI Alliance, Highlights Women Empowerment Initiatives
4 mins
Modi Criticizes INDIA Bloc and INDI Alliance, Highlights Women Empowerment Initiatives
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app