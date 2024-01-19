Cinema vs Clinical Practice: Study Finds Discrepancy in Cancer Portrayals

A newly published commentary in JCO Oncology Practice, by oncologists Dr. David Benjamin, Dr. Mark Lythgoe, and Dr. Arash Rezazadeh Kalebasty, has shed light on an often-overlooked aspect of the cinematic world: the portrayal of cancer. The trio analyzed over 100 films released between 2010 and 2020, revealing a stark discrepancy between the reel and real-life experiences of cancer patients.

Reel vs. Reality: The Cancer Narrative

The researchers found that a majority of films picture cancer as an incurable disease. In sharp contrast to this, advancements in medical science have led to an increasing number of cancers being treatable at an early stage. The commentary points out that about 65% of cancer portrayals in movies showed patients grappling with incurable conditions, a stark departure from the growing reality of cancer survivors.

Impact on Cancer Patients

The study resonates deeply with the emotional toll cancer portrayals in films can have on patients. The constant projection of cancer as a death sentence can induce unnecessary stress and anxiety among patients, skewing their perceptions of the disease. This could potentially affect their therapeutic journey, leading to pessimism and defeatism in their fight against cancer.

A Plea for Accurate Portrayals

The researchers advocate for the inclusion of medical professionals in the filmmaking process. This could ensure the depiction of cancer in films is factual, thus preventing misconceptions and reducing the mental burden on patients. The commentary serves as a vital reminder of the power of media and its role in shaping societal perspectives, emphasizing the need for greater accuracy and sensitivity in the portrayal of life-altering conditions like cancer.