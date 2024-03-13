Cimas iGO Marathon Raises $13,753 for Cancer Association of Zimbabwe, Aiding Patients

Amid rising health challenges, Cimas Medical Aid scheme has made a notable contribution to the fight against cancer in Zimbabwe. Through its wellness brand iGO, Cimas has donated US$13,753 to the Cancer Association of Zimbabwe (CAZ), a gesture stemming from the proceeds of the annual iGo Half Marathon. This event, which took place in November in Harare and Bulawayo, saw 1,422 athletes participate, surpassing the anticipated 1,000 participants and significantly contributing to cancer support initiatives.

Advertisment

Marathon for a Cause

Last year's iGo Half Marathon not only exceeded participation expectations but also raised a significant amount of funds for a vital cause. Tatenda Madzikanda, Cimas chief marketing officer, highlighted the event's success and the organization's ongoing commitment to supporting the CAZ. Partnerships with companies like Pick n Pay and ZimPure played a crucial role in making the event a success, exemplifying the power of collective effort in addressing public health issues.

Supporting Cancer Patients and Families

Advertisment

Junior Mavu, general manager of the Cancer Association of Zimbabwe, expressed gratitude towards Cimas for their consistent support. The funds raised are earmarked for assisting cancer patients and their families, particularly those who are not covered by medical aid or health insurance. Given the high costs associated with cancer treatments and drugs, such donations are indispensable for enabling the CAZ to extend its help to more patients, thereby making a significant difference in their lives.

Looking Forward

The success of the iGo Half Marathon has set a precedent for future events, with Cimas aiming to attract 2,000 runners in both Harare and Bulawayo for the next edition. The marathon not only raises funds but also awareness about men's health issues, including prostate and testicular cancer, fostering a sense of community and support among participants. Furthermore, Cimas' recent donation of 500 Novo Nordisk Levemir Insulin Pens to the Diabetes Association of Zimbabwe underscores their broader commitment to improving healthcare outcomes in the country.

This synergy between corporate initiatives and healthcare support demonstrates a sustainable model for addressing public health challenges. As Cimas and the Cancer Association of Zimbabwe continue their partnership, the impact on cancer care and awareness in Zimbabwe is bound to grow, offering hope and support to many affected by this disease.