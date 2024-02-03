Cigna's Stock Soars Following Medicare Business Sale and Raised Profit Forecast

This week saw a flurry of activity in the health sector, with Cigna Corporation's stock value witnessing a 6.3% increase after raising its profit forecast for 2024. This financial boon follows Cigna's decision to offload its Medicare business to Health Care Service Corporation for a hefty $3.3 billion.

Cigna's Strategic Sale and its Aftermath

By selling off its Medicare division, Cigna has strategically refocused on its core business of employer-sponsored coverage and providing services like pharmacy benefits to other Medicare Advantage organizations. Despite the initial worries about undervaluing its Medicare Advantage division, Cigna's move has been justified by the resulting surge in stock value and financial outlook. The company expects its Medicare Advantage membership to decline in 2024, with a projected operational income of at least $28.25 per share and an adjusted revenue surpassing $235 billion.

The Financial Implications

Cigna reported a fourth-quarter profit of $1 billion, with its total medical customers growing 10% to 19.8 million. The sale of its Medicare business and provider services operation to Health Care Service Corp. for over $3 billion boosted the total revenues for the quarter by 12%, reaching $51.1 billion. Evernorth Health Services, Cigna's health services arm, contributed significantly to this increase.

Looking Ahead

Despite its divestiture from the Medicare division, Cigna still envisions a future growth in the Medicare Advantage sector. The company is projecting stability and growth in its core business of employer-sponsored coverage. With the divestiture, Cigna is also strategically withdrawing from a sector marked by turbulence, including shifting regulations, lowering payment rates, and rising medical costs. Lower-than-expected medical costs and strength in its pharmacy benefit management unit have also contributed to Cigna's increased profit forecast.