Cigna Corp Boosts 2024 Profit Forecast Following Medicare Business Sale

Amidst a flurry of happenings in the health sector, notable events have emerged that are shaping the industry's future. Cigna Corp, a major player, has experienced a 6.3% surge in stock prices following a boost to its 2024 profit forecast. This positive upturn comes on the heels of its decision to sell off its Medicare business to Health Care Service Corporation, a move that netted $3.3 billion.

Cigna's Strategic Shift

The strategic offloading of Cigna's Medicare Advantage business has reflected favorably in the company's earnings report, revealing a revenue of $51.1 billion and earnings per share of $6.79. Outperforming its competitors, the company's stock saw a 2.6% increase in 2023, while rivals Humana and UnitedHealth grappled with steep declines. Cigna's fourth-quarter profit stood at $1 billion, aided largely by the growth in health insurance plans and Evernorth health services. The sale of its Medicare businesses to Health Care Service Corp. contributed significantly to the fourth quarter's growth.

Future Projections and Concerns

Despite the promising figures, concerns over Cigna's medical loss ratio and cautiously optimistic guidance for 2024 hint at potential challenges ahead. The company's decision to sell its Medicare division for $3.7 billion was primarily motivated by administrative expenses related to expansion, allowing Cigna to concentrate on its core business of employer-sponsored coverage amid the U.S. economic recovery. However, concerns about undervaluing its Medicare Advantage division have arisen, although Cigna remains steadfast in its decision and plans to continue serving Medicare beneficiaries through its health services arm, Evernorth.

Profit Forecast Increase

Cigna Group raised its profit forecast for 2024 after successful divestiture of its Medicare business, with a focus on its commercial and pharmacy benefits division. Lower-than-expected medical costs and a strong performance in its pharmacy benefit management unit led to a 35% surge in profit in the fourth quarter, beating estimates by 25 cents. Cigna now expects its full-year profit to be at least $28.25 per share, up from a previous estimate of $28.