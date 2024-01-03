en English
Health

Chronic Stress in Dementia Caregivers Increases Stroke Risk, Study Reveals

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:13 pm EST
Chronic Stress in Dementia Caregivers Increases Stroke Risk, Study Reveals

A recent study has unearthed the startling reality facing caregivers of individuals with dementia: a significantly heightened risk of stroke due to chronic stress. This revelation underscores the physical and emotional toll of caregiving, which often manifests in fatigue, both physical and emotional.

The Demanding Task of Caregiving

Caregivers are often faced with the daunting task of managing the demanding care requirements of family members with dementia. The relentless stress they endure can lead to immediate symptoms like headaches and migraines. Over time, it can weaken their immune system and escalate their risk of serious health issues. Alarmingly, their risk of stroke is up to 30 times higher than average.

Respite Care and Its Financial Burden

Many caregivers turn to daycare centers for dementia patients to obtain a much-needed respite. However, the costs of these services can be prohibitive. They range from $700 to $4,000 per month, a staggering expense particularly for those without subsidies. The financial pressure intensifies the chronic stress these caregivers already grapple with.

Call for Increased Support Measures

In light of these findings, the Center for Excellence in Hospice Research and Education at Nanyang Technological University has urged for more support measures to protect caregivers’ mental and physical health. The plea for authorities to offer more support, including financial assistance and accessible respite care, is growing increasingly urgent. These pleas are a testament to the monumental strain on caregivers who play a pivotal role in dementia care.

Health
BNN Correspondents

