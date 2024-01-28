Chronic Pain Linked to Cognitive Decline and Dementia, New Study Finds

Chronic pain, a widespread affliction impacting over 30% of the global population, is no longer just a physical discomfort. According to a recent study led by Professor Tu Yiheng from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, chronic pain—defined as pain persisting beyond three months—can accelerate cognitive decline and increase the risk of dementia. The vital understanding of this correlation sheds light on the layers of consequences tied to chronic pain, underscoring the urgent need for its effective management.

Chronic Pain and The Aging Hippocampus

The research team's findings hinge on the observation of the hippocampus, a brain region instrumental in learning and memory. In individuals suffering from chronic pain, the hippocampus appears to age more rapidly. To illustrate, the hippocampus of a 60-year-old with pain in a single site was equivalent to that of a 62-year-old without pain. The aging effect was more pronounced in those experiencing pain in multiple locations, with hippocampal shrinkage akin to over two years of aging.

Real-World Data Echoes Laboratory Findings

These findings aren't confined to the laboratory. The study used data from more than 19,000 participants of the UK Biobank. The results were in tune with laboratory observations: those with multiple sites of body pain displayed poorer cognitive performance on several tasks compared to pain-free individuals. This real-world data strengthens the argument for a direct link between chronic pain and cognitive decline.

Chronic Pain and Alzheimer's Disease

Notably, chronic pain was also associated with a reduction in gray matter in areas of the brain connected with cognition, such as the prefrontal cortex and frontal lobe. These are the same regions that are impacted by Alzheimer's disease, a form of dementia. It's a sobering connection that further emphasizes the potential neurological repercussions of chronic pain.

Treatments for chronic pain can encompass medications, physical therapy, psychological support, and lifestyle changes like diet and exercise. However, the study did not account for variables like exercise levels and sleep deficits, critical factors in cognitive health.

In conclusion, while chronic pain is a significant health concern, its potential to accelerate cognitive decline and contribute to dementia underscores the necessity of timely and effective management. This study brings to light a new dimension of chronic pain, urging healthcare professionals to treat it as a potential modifiable risk factor for cognitive decline.